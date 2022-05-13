The Daily Item
ASHLAND, Va. — Susquehanna left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh — a theme throughout the game — and fell to Massachusetts Institute of Technology 5-3 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Division III softball tournament.
The River Hawks play Farmingdale State in an elimination game today at 12:30 p.m. The winner will be in action again immediately against the loser of the winners bracket game between MIT and Randolph-Macon, set for today at 10 a.m.
The River Hawks (28-8) had 12 hits, but left 11 on base in a loss that snapped a nine-game winning streak.
MIT got on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first off of Susquehanna starter Gabby Bubba, and tacked on another with a bunt single in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead.
The River Hawks tied the score in the bottom of the third, as Erin Bean walked to start a rally followed by a single from Lexi Palumbo. Ashley Warner singled to center field to bring Bean around to score, followed by a Kiara Bryant single to load the bases again.
Zoe Bork delivered for Susquehanna, as she singled through the left side to deadlock the game at two with one out in the frame. Susquehanna left the bases loaded
The Engineers regained their lead with a single run in the top of the fifth, as Kennedy Adkison singled to start the inning and scored on an RBI single by Mikayla Cable.
The River Hawks got singles by Warner and Bork to start the rally in the bottom of the fifth. Rosemarie Mirabella walked to load the bases, and Hannah Roland lined out to right field to score Warner, who scampered home on the sacrifice fly.
Adkison hit her fourth single of the game to bring around two runners in the top of the sixth to make it a 5-3 game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Warner singled to start the inning before Mirabella and Bork singled with two outs to load the bases. The rally ended as Anya Chase posted a strikeout for MIT to clinch the victory.
Warner finished 3-for-4 with a RBI and run scored for the River Hawks, while Bork was 2-for-4 as well with a run driven in. All but one of the nine starters had at least one hit for the River Hawks.
In the circle, Bubba allowed one hit and one earned run over two innings before handing the ball to Katie Murphy for the remainder of the game. The senior allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out eight Engineers.