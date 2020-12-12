The Daily Item
Though the Landmark Conference isn’t set to make a formal decision until January, Susquehanna University president Jonathan D. Green announced Friday afternoon that the River Hawks would not participate in winter sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Green made the announcement in a letter released to the public Friday.
“As we prepare for the return to campus in late January, I regret to inform you that we will not be participating in intercollegiate athletic competition during the winter season,” he wrote.
Green said the university’s highest priority is protecting students and employees from COVID-19.
He said school officials will monitor the conditions of the pandemic with regard to a potential return to athletics in the spring.
“Susquehanna University embodies the best of Division III athletics,” he said. “We play at a high level, and we embrace the student-athlete model.
“Our athletes are students first, and we will not ask them to take on additional health risks associated with travel to other campuses and communities.”
The Susquehanna men’s basketball team was coming off its first Landmark Conference title, and was ranked No. 16 in the first Division III national poll of the season in early November.
The decision also affects women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, and indoor track and field.
That school’s move comes on the heels of the Centennial Conference announcing earlier this week that it will not offer conference competition and championships in its postponed fall sports nor winter sports. That ended any chance of a spring season for the Susquehanna University football team, which is the only sport the school competes in the Centennial Conference.
The conference said in a release, “This difficult decision was made following several months of meetings and discussions among all levels of the Conference governance structure. Extensive strategies were evaluated as to how to safely and effectively conduct Conference competitions for fall and winter sports during the spring semester. Ultimately, a number of factors impacted this decision, including the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the shift of spring academic calendars to a later start, campus policies regarding travel, group size and visitors to campus, and the ability to meet recommended NCAA testing guidelines.”
Susquehanna, on break since before Thanksgiving, doesn’t plan a return to campus until late January.
The Middle Atlantic Conference — whose members include Lycoming, Wilkes, Messiah, and King’s — is to begin a conference-only schedule in men’s and women’s basketball, starting no later than mid-February. The MAC still plans to hold championships in basketball.
Swimming is set to begin in early March and end in April with a MAC championship meet. League seasons for wrestling and indoor track and field have been canceled, but the member schools are permitted to schedule meets in those sports beginning in mid-February.