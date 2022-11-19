SELINSGROVE — Kaitlyn Lynch scored a game-high 12 points, and Susquehanna netted the first 12 points of the game in a 69-27 win over visiting Gallaudet in the National Beef Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Lauren Klein hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 11 points, and Kenzie Selvaggi added 11 as the River Hawks (2-1) sailed into today's 3 p.m. final. They'll face Misericordia, which downed Cabrini, 67-59, in Saturday's other game at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The 27 points allowed were the fewest allowed by a Susquehanna team since a 98-23 win over King's Point on Nov. 23, 2002.
The River Hawks shot 44.6% (29-of-65) from the field.
Lynch scored half of her 12 points as Susquehanna stormed to a 12-0 lead. The margin grew to 19-3 just before the quarter's end as first-year Julia Pinckert set up Lynch for a layup in the closing minute of the period. Susquehanna limited Gallaudet to 1-of-8 shooting in the first while the River Hawks went 9-of-19.
SU breezed to a 37-7 halftime lead as the Bison made just one of 15 shots in the second quarter.
Lynch grabbed six rebounds in just 21 minutes of action. Selvaggi was 5-of-8 from the floor, and 1-of-2 from behind the arc, adding a team-high six assists. Klein connected on three of her four triples. Isabella Schwabe scored six points and blocked a game-high four shots for the River Hawks, while Vanessa Sabol tallied a career-high six points in the win. Sabol also added six rebounds and three steals. Pinckert dished five assists and posted a team-best eight rebounds in 17 minutes.
Gallaudet (0-1) was led by Anya Pothorski's nine points, with Malia Zornoza scoring six points while playing all 40 minutes. The Bison shot 18.8% (9-of-48) from the field, turning the ball over 28 times.
NATIONAL BEEF SU TIP-OFF TOURNEY
At O.W. Houts Gymnasium, Selinsgrove
Susquehanna 69, Gallaudet 27
Gallaudet (0-1) 27
A. Pothorski 2-8 5-9 9, M. Zornoza 2-12 2-2 6, J. Rocha 2-9 0-0 5, O. Brown 1-8 0-2 2, S. Rochette 1-6 0-2 2, H. Puent 1-5 1-2 3, R. Smalley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-48 8-17 27.
Susquehanna (2-1) 69
Kaitlyn Lynch 6-11 0-0 12, Kenzie Selvaggi 5-8 0-0 11, Isabella Schwabe 2-3 2-3 6, Julia Pinckert 1-3 0-0 3, Alicia Goldenziel 0-4 0-0 0, Lauren Klein 4-6 0-0 11, Vanessa Sabol 2-3 2-4 6, Kate Hildebrandt 2-2 0-0 5, Madison Miller 2-2 0-0 4, Faith Sekol 1-2 0-0 3, Victoria Clarke 1-7 0-0 2, Bri Dorsey 1-7 0-0 2, Grace Meehan 1-2 0-2 2, Carly George 1-4 0-0 2, Sydney Schmus 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 4-7 69.
Halftime: Susquehanna 37-7. 3-point goals: Gallaudet 1-6 (Rocha 1-4, Zornoza 0-2); Susquehanna 7-20 (Klein 3-4, Hildebrandt 1-1, Pinckert 1-2, Sekol 1-2, Selvaggi 1-2, Meehan 0-1, Clarke 0-4, Lynch 0-4). Rebounds: Gallaudet 35 (Puent 8); Susquehanna 45 (Pinckert 8, three with 6). Assists: Gallaudet 6 (three with 2); Susquehanna 20 (Selvaggi 6, Pinckert 5). Steals: Gallaudet 6 (Zornoza 4); Susquehanna 14 (Sabol 3, George 3). Turnovers: Gallaudet 28; Susquehanna 18. Team fouls: Gallaudet 6; Susquehanna 21. A: 192.