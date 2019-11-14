The Daily Item
BALTIMORE — Susquehanna got off to a pretty good start on the road against Johns Hopkins in nonleague women’s basketball action Wednesday.
However, once the Blue Jays caught fire early in the first quarter, the River Hawks didn’t have an answer.
Susquehanna led early before Johns Hopkins built a double-digit lead at the end of the first half on its way to a 74-65 victory over Susquehanna.
Sophomore Diarra Oden led Johns Hopkins (2-0) with 21 points, while Emily Howie finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Amanda Lemire gave Susquehanna a 6-5 lead with 7:30 left in the first quarter, but Erin Walsh scored in the post to give the Blue Jays a lead that they didn’t relinquish.
Johns Hopkins would lead 66-46 two minutes into the fourth quarter before the River Hawks rallied. Susquehanna went on an 11-0 run to cut the lead to 66-57 before Lyndsey Hoyd knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the game to push the Blue Jays’ lead back into double digits.
Susquehanna shot 43 percent from the field in the game, but had 16 total turnovers. Lemire scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the second quarter. Nevin Hoenninger chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds for the River Hawks.
The road game marked the debut for Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko.
Johns Hopkins 74, Susquehanna 65
Susquehanna (1-0)
Amanda Lemire 7-11 2-2 19; Nevin Hoenninger 6-9 3-5 16; Olivia Brandt 3-6 0-0 7; Alanna Connolly 1-2 3-4 5; Erin McQuillen 1-7 3-4 5; Sadie Comfort 2-5 2-2 7; Taylor Evans 2-2 0-0 4; Rachel Sweger 1-3 0-0 2; Amalia Espostio 0-7 0-0 0; Alexa Petrozzino 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 13-17 65.
Johns Hopkins (2-0)
Diarra Oden 9-18 2-2 21; Emily Howie 4-11 1-2 13; Erin Walsh 4-8 2-2 10; Maggie Wodicka 2-9 0-0 6; Halie Egan 0-1 0-0 0; Elise Moore 3-8 0-0 8; Lyndsey Hoyd 2-6 3-7 8; Aleah Spruell 3-4 0-0 8; Kenz Wilkinson 0-1 0-0 0; Jess Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 8-13 74.
Halftime: Johns Hopkins, 39-28. 3-point goals: SU 6-15 (Lemire 3-4; Hoenninger 1-2; Brandt 1-2; McQuillen 0-2; Comfort 1-2; Sweger 0-1; Esposito 0-1); Johns Hopkins 12-27 (Oden 1-3; Howie 4-9; Wodicka 2-6; Moore 2-4; Hoyd 1-2; Spruell 2-3). Rebounds: SU 34 (Hoenninger and Sweger, 7 each); Johns Hopkins 37 (Howie 8). Assists: SU 12 (Lemire, Hoenninger and Sweger, 3 each); Johns Hopkins 22 (Oden 8). Steals: SU 5 (Connolly 2); Johns Hopkins 8 (Oden 4). Blocks: SU 2 (Evans 2); Johns Hopkins 3 (Moore 2). Turnovers: SU 16, Johns Hopkins 11. Totals fouls: SU 16, Johns Hopkins 18. Fouled out: Comfort. Technical fouls: None. A: 50.