Domination on the boards against York College on Monday got the Susquehanna women's basketball team's 2023 started off on the right foot.
The River Hawks (5-7) got 20 more rebounds than the Spartans in a 57-51 win at Charles Wolf Gymnasium. Susquehanna's 53-33 edge in rebounds led to a 15-4 advantage in second-chance points. Their 23 offensive rebounds were a season-high and the most pulled down in a single game since Jan. 4, 2022.
Susquehanna scored the first eight points of the contest and led by as much as 10 on two occasions and fended off a Spartans comeback en route to a 27-23 halftime lead.
York (4-9) took its first lead of the game at the start of the third, 32-31, but Kenzie Selvaggi answered with a layup — on a Kaitlyn Lynch assist — to give the River Hawks back the lead.
Both teams went cold for a three minute and 48 second stretch in the fourth, ended by a Julia Pinckert three from the top of the arc to make the score 50-41, then Selvaggi hit a three on Susquehanna's next possession to give her team a 12-point lead, its biggest of the night.
Selvaggi scored 18 points and pulled down nine boards and her teammate Julia Roth scored 14 and made 13 rebounds in the win. Lynch scored 10 points and added seven boards.
No York player had more than five rebounds. Taylor Burda led the Spartans with 13 points.
Susquehanna 57, York 51
Susquehanna (5-7) 57
Kenzie Selvaggi 6-16 2-2 18; Julia Roth 7-13 0-5 14; Kaitlyn Lynch, 4-11 1-1 10; Julia Pinckert 2-7 1-4 5; Isabella Schwabe 2-7 1-4 5; Olivia Brandt 1-5 1-2 3; Kate Hildebrandt 0-1 0-0 0; Lauren Klein 0-3 0-0 0; Vanessa Sabol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 7-16 57.
York (4-9) 51
Taylor Burda 4-13 1-2 13; Bradi Zumburm 4-7 3-4 12; Savannah Wilson 3-15 0-0 6; Tori Geitner 2-9 0-0 5; Brooklyn Naylor 2-2 1-1 5; Taylor Brenneman 2-2 2-2 6; Alyssa Hocker 2-7 0-0 4; Carey Smith 0-2 0-0 0; Bailey Springer 0- 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 7-9 51.
Halftime: SU, 27-23. 3-point goals: SU 6-24 (Selvaggi 4-10, Lynch 1-5, Pinckert 1-5, Brandt 0-1, Hildebrandt 0-1, Klein 0-2); York 6-26 (Burda 4-12, Zumbrum 1-2, Wilson 0-4, Geitner 1-6, Hocker 0-1, Smith 0-1). Rebounds: SU 53 (Roth 13, Selvaggi 9, Lynch 7); York 33 (Zumbrum 5). Assists: SU 11 (Lynch 5, Roth 3); York (Wilson 4, Geitner 3). Steals: SU 4 (Roth 3); York 11 (Wilson 7). Turnovers: SU 19, York 14. Total fouls: SU 12, York 14. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.