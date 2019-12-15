SCRANTON — Susquehanna scored the first 13 points, and stayed in front the rest of the way to defeat Marywood 84-65 in nonconference women’s basketball Saturday.
First-year Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko led the River Hawks (7-2) to the win over the team she coached last year.
Amalia Esposito recorded her second consecutive double-double for SU, scoring 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting and grabbing a game-best 11 boards. She added five assists as well.
After the good start by the River Hawks, Marywood pulled to within 15-10. Susquehanna expanded its advantage, and went into the second quarter with a 25-15 lead.
Erin McQuillen finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Freshman Olivia Brandt contributed a season-bestf 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting.
NevinHoenninger chipped in 12 points and three assists, and Alexa Petrozzino added a season-best 10 points.