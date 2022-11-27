SELINSGROVE — Kenzie Selvaggi scored a career-high 26 points, Kaitlyn Lynch finished one off her best with 22, and together they fueled a fourth-quarter surge that carried Susquehanna to a nonconference win over Lycoming, 72-62, on Sunday.
The River Hawks erased a two-point deficit after three quarters with a 20-5 run powered by seven points apiece from Lynch and Selvaggi. Each of the players hit a 3-pointer near the end of the spree, and Julia Pinckert capped it with a layup at the 1:49 mark for SU's largest lead, 66-53.
Megan Dufner, who led Lycoming with 16 points, scored five in a row to help cut the margin to four (66-62) with 59 seconds to play. Pinckert (4-for-4) and Selvaggi (2-for-2) made all of their free throws in the final 33 seconds to ice the River Hawks' win.
Selvaggi, a 5-foot-6 sophomore, shot 10-of-18 from the floor (4-of-10 from 3-point range) to tally her career-high 26. Her previous best was 12 points in the season opener against King's. She added five assists and four rebounds.
Lynch, a 5-9 senior, hit nine of 17 shots from the field and grabbed seven boards. She just missed her high of 23 points scored last season at Goucher.
Pinckert closed with 10 points, seven assists, and five boards, while Alicia Goldenziel pulled a team-high 12 rebounds with four points for Susquehanna (3-2).
The Warriors' Dufner added six rebounds and five assists before fouling out. Emily Lockard, a Benton graduate, had 13 points and nine boards in the loss for Lyco (3-4).
Susquehanna broke a 19-all tie after one quarter with an 8-0 run capped by a Selvaggi 3-pointer. She buried another triple in the final 34 seconds for a 32-25 lead, but a Dufner jumper in the lane pulled the Warriors within five at the half. The River Hawks led by seven with 7:25 to play in the third before Lyco closed with a 15-7 run to jump ahead.
Susquehanna visits Marywood at 6 p.m. Wednesday, and then opens Landmark Conference play at home Saturday against Elizabethtown.
Susquehanna 72, Lycoming 62
Lycoming (3-4) 62
Meghan Dufner 6-14 1-3 16, Emily Lockard 6-14 1-2 13, Kami Abdo 3-4 1-2 9, Mya Wetzel 2-10 0-2 6, Kenzie Reed 2-4 1-2 5, Jillian Pumputis 4-12 1-4 11, Victoria Burton 0-7 2-4 2, Mia Rudalavage 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 7-19 62.
Susquehanna (3-2) 72
Kenzie Selvaggi 10-18 2-2 26, Kaitlyn Lynch 9-17 2-5 22, Julia Pinckert 3-8 4-4 10, Isabella Schwabe 2-3 3-4 7, Alicia Goldenziel 2-7 0-0 4, Victoria Clarke 1-2 1-2 3, Grace Meehan 0-2 0-0 0, Carly George 0-1 0-0 0, Bri Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Vanessa Sabol 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Klein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 12-17 72.
Halftime: Susquehanna 32-27. 3-point goals: Lycoming 9-25 (Dufner 3-6, Abdo 2-3, Pumputis 2-6, Wetzel 2-10); Susquehanna 6-17 (Selvaggi 4-10, Lynch 2-4, Meehan 0-1, Pinckert 0-2). Rebounds: Lycoming 33 (Lockard 9, Dufner 6); Susquehanna 48 (Goldenziel 12, Lynch 7). Assists: Lycoming 13 (Dufner 5); Susquehanna 18 (Pinckert 7, Selvaggi 5). Steals: Lycoming 9 (Lockard 4); Susquehanna 7 (Goldenziel 3). Turnovers: Lycoming 12; Susquehanna 21. Total fouls: Lycoming 18; Susquehanna 17. Fouled out: Lycoming, Dufner; Susquehanna, Schwabe. A: 189.