SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Julia Roth, who injured her knee in last year's District 11 Class 4A semifinal when she was the leading scorer for Allentown Central Catholic, returned to the court for first collegiate game on Monday, and she made it memorable for Susquehanna.
Roth had a 14 points and 15 rebounds to help the River Hawks to a victory over Concordia (Wisc.), 45-38, at the Puerto Rico Clasico at Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
Fifth-year Olivia Brandt also returned to the court for the River Hawks for the second semester. Brandt, who scored four points in 23 minutes, was a second-team Landmark Conference selection last season.
The River Hawks (4-6) defense was the story, holding an opponent under 40 for the second time this season. The Falcons shot just 26.1 percent, and Susquehanna took advantage of a 40-27 edge on the glass. The River Hawks' defense forced 20 turnovers in the game.
Susquehanna trailed by two points in the early in the first quarter but a Roth jumper with 4:47 left sparked a 9-0 spurt to finish the first quarter. SU led 15-8 when Isabella Schwabe's jumper made it 15-8.
The River Hawks' didn't trail the rest of the way, and would push its lead to 12 points with 2:28 left in the third quarter.
The Falcons would rally in the fourth quarter, but foul shots by Roth and Julia Pinckert clinched the victory for Susquehanna.
Kaitlyn Lynch finished with 12 points, and Schwabe chipped in 10 points and nine boards — six on the offensive glass — for the River Hawks. Susquehanna was 0-of-11 from the 3-point line and it's the first time the River Hawks have won a game without a 3-pointer since a Feb. 9, 2013 victory over Moravian.
Emily Hafemann led the Falcons (5-4) with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Puerto Rico Clasico
at Roberto Clemente Coliseum
San Juan, Puerto Rico
Susquehanna 45, Concordia (Wisc.) 38
Susquehanna (4-6) 45
Julia Roth 6-14 2-4 14; Kaitlyn Lynch 5-12 2-3 12; Isabella Schwabe 5-7 0-0 10; Julia Pinckert 1-9 3-4 5; Olivia Brandt 1-6 2-3 4; Kenzie Selvaggi 0-0 0-0 0; Lauren Klein 0-0 0-0 0; Kate Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-58 9-14 45.
Concordia (5-4) 38
Emily Hafemann 6-18 5-8 17; Aubrey Buckholtz 3-8 0-0 8; Lily Guerra 2-8 1-2 6; Reagan Obry 1-2 2-2 5; Lindsey Smitsdorff 0-1 1-4 1; Lindsey Lonigro 0-1 1-2 1; Ava Booth 0-0 0-0 0; Erin Viergutz 0-0 0-0 0; Madeline Taubenheim 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-46 10-18 38.
Halftime: Susquehanna 24-19. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 0-11 (Brandt 0-2, Pinckert 0-2, Lynch 0-3, Selvaggi 0-4); Concordia 4-14 (Buchholtz 2-4, Obry 1-2, Guerra 1-3). Rebounds: Susquehanna 24 (Roth 10, Pinckert 6); Concordia 20 (Hafemann 5). Assists: Susquehanna 8 (Pinckert 4, Selvaggi 3); Concordia 6 (Hafemann 2). Steals: Susquehanna 11 (Selvaggi 4); Concordia 6 (Booth 2, Hafemann 2). Turnovers: Susquehanna 18, Concordia 20. Total fouls: Susquehanna 17, Concordia 12. Fouled out: Susquehanna None. Att.: 100.