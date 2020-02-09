SELINSGROVE — Following a gut-wrenching loss on Wednesday, Erin McQuillen knew Susquehanna had to win the next one.
A win was a must if the River Hawks wanted to remain in the chase for one of the Landmark Conference’s postseason berths.
McQuillen scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, three others joined her in double figures, and the River Hawks turned back Elizabethtown 81-73 in Landmark Conference women’s basketball Saturday.
Amalia Esposito (15 points), Olivia Brandt (13) and Warrior Run graduate Madi Welliver (10) also reached double-digit scoring as Susquehanna (13-8, 5-5) held on to a share of fifth place in the Landmark Conference standings with Drew.
Brandt and Welliver matched their season highs in points.
“We definitely play our best games when we play team basketball,” McQuillen said, referring to Susquehanna’s offensive balance. “There’s been a lot of games this year where like four or five of our starters are in double digits. And when we’re not, we struggle.”
Susquehanna and Drew sit one game behind the third-place duo of Moravian and Elizabethtown (10-10, 6-4). The Blue Jays got 25 points from Lydia Lawson, 16 from Angie Hawkins, and 14 from Veronica Christ.
Elizabethtown led 52-44 late in the third quarter, and that’s when McQuillen kicked it in.
Hitting two of her three treys in the final 2:25 of the third — Brandt also connected from deep — McQuillen’s efforts enabled the River Hawks to close within one (56-55) by the end of the third quarter.
“We just stayed composed,” McQuillen said.
Once Welliver scored with just more than seven minutes to play, Susquehanna moved in front to stay at 63-62. Subsequent drives to the basket from Nevin Hoenninger and Alexa Petrozzino upped the lead to five.
Susquehanna’s lead grew to as many as seven (71-64) on an Esposito drive, but the visiting Blue Jays were within three (73-70) when Lawson sank the back end of a two-shot trip to the line. Just 56.9 seconds remained.
Welliver knocked down a 15-foot baseline jumper, and McQuillen went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line to lengthen the lead to nine with 12.7 to play.
“Our team put together four quarters tonight and that’s the best energy that I have seen from our entire team, bench included,” Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said.
The win helped Susquehanna move on from Wednesday’s last-second loss to Scranton.
“That was the toughest loss I’ve ever faced here,” McQuillen said. “That one hurt a lot, but we knew that we couldn’t dwell on the past and there was nothing we could do to change that result. We needed this win.”
SUSQUEHANNA 81, ELIZABETHTOWN 73
Elizabethtown (10-10, 6-4) 73
Marissa Emlet 2-7 2-2 7; Mikayla Ruth 2-10 0-2 5; Lydia Lawson 8-13 8-11 25; Veronica Christ 6-20 1-2 14; Angie Hawkins 5-10 4-5 16; Yaya Cannon 0-0 0-0 0; Clare Marchese 0-0 0-0 0; Rachel Christman 1-1 0-0 2; Jillian Nagy 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-64 15-22 73.
Susquehanna (13-8, 5-5) 81
Nevin Hoenninger 3-9 2-3 9; Erin McQuillen 7-12 4-4 21; Olivia Brandt 6-19 0-0 13; Amalia Esposito 5-9 4-6 15; Sadie Comfort 3-11 0-0 9; Alexa Petrozzino 2-2 0-0 4; Isabella Schwabe 0-0 0-0 0; Rachel Sweger 0-0 0-0 0; Taylor Evans 0-0 0-0 0; Alanna Connolly 0-0 0-0 0; Madi Welliver 5-10 0-0 10. Totals 31-72 10-13 81.
Halftime: Elizabethtown 32-31. 3-point goals: Elizabethtown 6-25 (Hawkins 2-4, Emlet 1-3, Lawson 1-4, Christ 1-6; Ruth 1-7), Susquehanna 9-23 (McQuillen 3-5, Comfort 3-8, Esposito 1-1, Hoenninger 1-2; Brandt 1-7). Rebounds: Elizabethtown 41 (Ruth 8, Hawkins 8), Susquehanna 42 (Hoenninger 9, McQuillen 9). Assists: Elizabethtown 15 (Lawson 4), Susquehanna 16 (Hoenninger 5). Total fouls: Elizabethtown 17, Susquehanna 20. Turnovers: Elizabethtown 15, Susquehanna 13. A: 119.