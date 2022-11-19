SELINSGROVE — Utica football coach Blaise Faggiano has made two trips to Selinsgrove in his life, and he'll never forget either of them.
A little less than 31 years ago, Faggiano was a member of the Ithaca football team that won the last Division III playoff game played at Susquehanna University.
On Saturday, he coached his Pioneers to a 17-10 win over Susquehanna to end the River Hawks' undefeated season on his second visit, giving Utica a win in the school's first-ever playoff appearance. The program was started in 2000.
"It's just crazy when you think about it," Faggiano said. "(Former Susquehanna) Coach (Steve) Briggs grabbed me before the game, and we talked about the (1991) playoff game."
It was a stunning end for the winningest class in Susquehanna history and an absolutely dreadful day for the River Hawks' offense.
Susquehanna was stopped four times in the Utica red zone without scoring, thanks to two end-zone interceptions by Jamel Smith — who had three interceptions in the game — a missed field goal, and a fake field goal that was stopped short of the first down. Add a blocked punt in the third quarter that led to the game's first touchdown, and the River Hawks are going to think about this one for a long time.
"I thought the defense played well. Special teams have to better — the bad snap that led to the blocked punt, the momentum switches from that kind of stuff is tough to deal with," Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. "Hat's off to them, but I think a lot of it was us today. (Utica) made a lot of plays, and we didn't make enough.
"We made too many mistakes, which is something we haven't done in the first 10 games of the season."
The Pioneers (10-1) will travel to 13-time national champion Mount Union (11-0), a 51-0 winner over Salisbury in its first-round game.
Susquehanna closed its season at 10-1, and its fifth-year players — who earned an extra year due to COVID canceling SU's 2020 fall season — amassed a school-record 37-7 mark in their four seasons on the field.
"There is a lot of things to be proud of this season. We did some things here that haven't been done in a very long, long time," Perkovich said. "We should hold our heads up high. Our seniors have had a heck of a career, especially our fifth-years. Our program is better now than when they came here, but today is hard, especially for those guys that will never play football again."
The expected offensive showcase never materialized as the defenses dominated. The only scoring in the first half came on field goals. Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman knocked home a 40-yarder for SU in the first half, while Utica tied it on a 25-yard Cory Litchman make after the River Hawks' defense stiffened after first-and-goal at the SU 8.
The River Hawks had chances to take the lead on their next four possessions. Hoffman had a 30-yard attempt into the wind miss off the left upright. On the next drive, Smith picked off Michael Ruisch in the end zone with 3:29 left in the half.
The River Hawks would again drive into the red zone before the break, and again Smith picked off Ruisch in the end zone. Smith returned the ball 47 yards before he was pushed out of bounds to end the half.
"He's such a quiet, soft-spoken kid," Faggio said of his junior cornerback. "But he kept saying to me that we haven't seen 'playoff Jamel' yet."
Susquehanna had another chance to score at the start of the second half when Kyle Howes — who had touchdown returns in two games this season — returned the second-half kickoff 81 yards to the Utica 16. However, the River Hawks couldn't covert, and a fake field goal gained 1 yard on fourth-and-9 to end the drive.
Utica scored the game's first TD when a bad punt snap allowed freshman defensive back Eli Douglas enough time to block the kick. He returned the ball to the River Hawks 10. Nate Palmer then caught a 5-yard TD pass on second down. The PAT kick gave the Pioneers a 10-3 lead.
The next two Susquehanna possessions ended in interceptions — by Anthony McDonald and Douglas — before Utica senior quarterback Braeden Zenelovic led a 62-yard scoring drive that spanned the last two quarters. Zenelovic found Izzy Maldonado with a 13-yard TD pass to extend the Pioneers' lead to 17-3.
Susquehanna's defense had a tough time getting the 6-foot-4, 225-pound transfer quarterback from Albany down, as he completed at least four passes in the second half with a River Hawks defensive lineman draped somewhere on his body.
"We're just relying on our training. We talked about it (Friday night). We've been in these situations all season, where it's third-and-9 and they play max coverage," Zenelovic said. "The running backs and the tight ends know I don't need extra protection, so they know to get into my vision if the play breaks down, and I'll just get it out to them."
Susquehanna's offense finally put something together in the fourth. An early fourth-and-1 conversion from their own 43 helped the River Hawks march 66 yards in 12 plays. They converted a fourth-and-5 from the Utica 10 before Frankie Negrini scored from 2 yards out to cut the lead to 17-10 with 9:25 left in the game.
Susquehanna forced a stop, but the Pioneers' defense responded with a quick three-and-out deep in River Hawks territory to force a punt. Utica drove into Susquehanna territory, but incomplete passes on second and third down (including a near interception on second down) spared some time.
SU took over with 1:35 to play, 94 yards away from a potential tying score. The River Hawks moved to the Utica 40 with 40 seconds showing, but Ruisch was forced from the pocket on first down. He threw back across his body to the end zone, and the ball hung in the air for Smith to pick it off at the 2 and end the River Hawks' season.
NCAA DIVISION III PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
at Doug Arthur Stadium, Susquehanna University
UTICA 17, SUSQUEHANNA 10
Utica (10-1);0;3;7;7 — 17
Susquehanna (10-1);3;0;0;7 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SU-FG Elijah Hoffman 40
Second quarter
U-FG Cory Lichtman 25
Third quarter
U-Nate Palmer 5 pass from Braeden Zenelovic (Lichtman kick)
Fourth quarter
U-Izzy Maldonado 13 pass from Zenelovic (Lichtman kick)
SU-Frankie Negrini 2 run (Hoffman kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;SU;U
First downs;17;21
Rushes-net yards;22-13;36-133
Passing yards;263;183
Passing;26-47-1;21-38-5
Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-0
Penalties-yards;6-54;4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Utica: James Salles, 10-31; Matt Brantley, 4-9; Sam Florio 3-(-4); team, 2-(-4); Braeden Zenelovic 3-(-19); Susquehanna: Frankie Negrini 15-57, TD; Hunter Coulter, 11-52; Michael Ruisch 8-23; Eddie Nugent 1-1; Kyle Howes 1-0.
PASSING — Utica: Zenelovic 26-47-1 for 263 yards, 2 TDs; Susquehanna: Ruisch 21-38-5 for 183 yards.
RECEIVING — Utica: Travis Decker 6-97; Joey Nare 4-36; Izza Maldonado 4-30, TD; Doug Elsesser 2-30; Nate Palmer 3-26, TD; Florio 2-17; Greg Olden 1-12; Salles 2-11; Brantley 1-3; Tyler Kolenda 1-1. Susquehanna: Howes 10-63; Michael Lefever 5-62; Nugent 1-29; Jacob Erb 5-29.