DUNCANNON — Leah Ritzman scored 13 of Greenwood's 26 points in the TVL loss.
Trailing 18-13 at halftime, the Wildcats (5-8 overall, 2-5 TVL) were outscored 30-13 in the second half.
Susquenita 48, Greenwood 26
Susquenita 48
Mady Fleisher 4 0-0 8; Grace Flickinger 3 0-0 6; Samantha Wechsler 1 0-0 2; Claire Wechsler 1 0-0 2; Brye Wojcik 1 0-0 2; Elizabeth Jones 2 0-0 4; Leah Allewelt 2 0-0 4; Ayahna Fleisher 8 0-1 18; Ryleigh Prinz 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 0-1 48.
3-point goals: A.Fleisher 2.
Did not score: Riley Egresits, Braelyn Prinz, Kaydon Brandt, Esther Feltenberger.
Greenwood (5-8) 26
Katelyn Crup 1 0-0 3; Ella Seiber 2 1-5 5; Morgan Hale 0 1-2 1; Sophia Jezewski 0 4-6 4; Leah Ritzman 6 1-2 13. Totals 9 7-15 26.
3-point goals: Crup.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Sophie Myers, Danica Zurenko, Grace Miller, Isabel Amey.
Score by quarters
Greenwood;1;12;7;6 — 26
Susquenita;14;4;12;18 — 48