DUNCANNON — Halifax got pins from Micah Ocasio and Peter Ranck, winning two of three contested bouts in a 54-18 loss to Susquenita on Wednesday.
Susquenita got a fall in the
first match of the night and then received eight forfeits.
Susquenita 54, Halifax 18
114: Kale Quigley (S) pinned Gracie Woodring, :23; 121: Mason McLendon (S) won by forfeit; 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (S) won by forfeit; 133: Micah Ocasio (H) pinned Jack Stoesz, 2:51; 139: Athan Robinson (S) won by forfeit; 145: Peter Ranck (H) pinned Billy Syster; 1:11; 152: Colton Reed (S) won by forfeit; 160: Dylan Fulton (S) won by forfeit; 172: Joshua Kauffman (S) won by forfeit; 189: Louie Frisenda (S) won by forfeit; 215: Miles Asper (S) by forfeit; 285: Nicholas Carroll (H) won by forfeit; 107: no bout.