When Penn State teased a new tradition of awarding No. 0 to a player earlier this month, coach James Franklin said he was inundated with text messages and requests from players clamoring to wear the new number.
While the recipient remained unknown, what players did know was No. 0 would be given to a special teams player, and would be voted on by teammates.
“I had so many guys that wanted to wear No. 0,” Franklin said. “They were all like, ‘I was the first one to ask for No. 0.’ There were like eight guys. … They were all texting me and calling me about why they should have No. 0.”
After practice Saturday, Penn State safety and captain Jonathan Sutherland was named the recipient of the No. 0 jersey this season.
“It was like a surprise almost,” Sutherland said. “It was a surprise to me. They presented it at the end of practice. We didn’t know when they were announcing it and whatnot.”
Franklin said Sutherland’s teammates wholeheartedly endorsed the decision.
“After the announcement was made and Sutherland got No. 0, all those guys were like, ‘You know, I’m disappointed, but I get it. It’s Sutherland, it’s hard to argue with him,’” Franklin said.
For Sutherland — who has long been viewed not only as an integral member of Penn State’s special teams unit, but also a beacon of leadership — said knowing that he’s viewed in such high regard by his teammates isn’t something he takes lightly.
“There were definitely many guys on the team qualified for it, and I just appreciate all of the support of my teammates ultimately choosing me,” Sutherland said. “It’s a great honor, and I’m really appreciative of it.”
Penn State linebacker and fellow Canadian Jesse Luketa praised the decision.
“He’s not the right fit; he’s the perfect fit,” Luketa said of Sutherland wearing No. 0. “For a guy like Jonathan Sutherland, he embodies all of the characteristics you would want in an individual who were to kick start a new tradition.”
Sutherland officially begins his redshirt junior season this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. when the Nittany Lions travel to Indiana for the first of a nine-game regular season.
As a redshirt freshman against Indiana in 2018, the 5-foot-11, 202-pound Sutherland posted seven tackles — including six solo — to go with a forced fumble that helped Penn State escaped Bloomington with a 33-28 victory.
Penn State defeated Indiana, 34-27 last year, as the Hoosiers’ passing offense accumulated 371 yards under the direction of then-starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
The Nittany Lions’ this weekend will face a different quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. While the game film on Penix is light as Penn State’s secondary prepares for its season opener, Sutherland said he’s deserving of respect.
“Indiana’s a great team — they’re solid on offense, defense and special teams,” Sutherland said. “They’re returning a decent amount of guys. As far as Penix, he was injured last year, so obviously we don’t have as much film on him. (On) the film that we do have, he shows that he can throw the ball and he can also run when he wants to. It’ll be a good game.”
The NCAA this offseason modified its rules to allow college players to don No. 0. While different teams around the country set their parameters as to who gets to wear the number, Franklin and Penn State have made it available to a deserving special teams player. Sutherland, Franklin said, fits all criteria.
“You look at the number of reps that he played on special teams last year, and how he graded out, and just his approach and his mentality and his demeanor has been awesome,” Franklin said.