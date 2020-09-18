The Daily Item

SUNBURY — Eryn Swanger and Wiley Egan each had a goal and an assist to lead Shikellamy to a 4-1 win over Central Mountain on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer.

Shikellamy 4, Central Mountain 1

Goals: Shikellamy (Eryn Swanger, Wiley Egan, Mckenna Zellers, Paige Fausey); Central Mountain (Kylie Quiggle).

Assists: Shikellamy (Swanger, Egan, Shaelynn Bilger).

Shots: S, 28-3. Corners: S, 4-0. Saves: Shikellamy 2; Central Mountain 21.

n Selinsgrove 1, Lewisburg 0

SELINSGROVE — Lilian Poust scored with an assist from Ella Magee for the only goal as the Seals topped Lewisburg. The Seals had 9 shots.

Selinsgrove 1, Lewisburg 0

First half

S-Lilian Poust (Ella Magee), 17:53.

Shots: S, 9-6. Saves: Lewisburg 4; Selinsgrove 3.

n Mifflinburg 2,

Midd-West 0

MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored by banking a corner kick off the back post and into the net, and Makayla Weber scored on a free kick as the Wildcats scored twice in the second half to beat the Mustangs.

Leah Ferster made 17 saves for Midd-West, while Kristi Benfield recorded six stops for Mifflinburg.

Mifflinburg 2, Midd-West 0

Second half

Miff-Ella Shuck, 43:16; Miff-Makayla Weber, 67:05.

Shots: Miff, 19-6. Corners: Miff, 5-2. Saves: Midd-West 17 (Leah Ferster); Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield).

n Williamsport 3,

Shamokin 2

COAL TOWNSHIP — The Millionaires scored three second-half goals to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit and beat the Indians.

Sadie Komara scored both of Shamokin’s goals.

Williamsport 3, Shamokin 2

First half

S-Sadie Komara (Carly Nye), 37:07; S-Komara (Ally Waugh), 19:31.

Second half

W-Kailee Helmrich, 26:46; W-Mallory Pardoe, 18:02; W-Helmrich, 8:09.

Shots: W, 14-9. Corners: S, 3-2. Saves: Williamsport 7 (Adelia Engel); Shamokin 11 (Madison Lippay).

