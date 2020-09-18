The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Eryn Swanger and Wiley Egan each had a goal and an assist to lead Shikellamy to a 4-1 win over Central Mountain on Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer.
Shikellamy 4, Central Mountain 1
Goals: Shikellamy (Eryn Swanger, Wiley Egan, Mckenna Zellers, Paige Fausey); Central Mountain (Kylie Quiggle).
Assists: Shikellamy (Swanger, Egan, Shaelynn Bilger).
Shots: S, 28-3. Corners: S, 4-0. Saves: Shikellamy 2; Central Mountain 21.
n Selinsgrove 1, Lewisburg 0
SELINSGROVE — Lilian Poust scored with an assist from Ella Magee for the only goal as the Seals topped Lewisburg. The Seals had 9 shots.
Selinsgrove 1, Lewisburg 0
First half
S-Lilian Poust (Ella Magee), 17:53.
Shots: S, 9-6. Saves: Lewisburg 4; Selinsgrove 3.
n Mifflinburg 2,
Midd-West 0
MIFFLINBURG — Ella Shuck scored by banking a corner kick off the back post and into the net, and Makayla Weber scored on a free kick as the Wildcats scored twice in the second half to beat the Mustangs.
Leah Ferster made 17 saves for Midd-West, while Kristi Benfield recorded six stops for Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg 2, Midd-West 0
Second half
Miff-Ella Shuck, 43:16; Miff-Makayla Weber, 67:05.
Shots: Miff, 19-6. Corners: Miff, 5-2. Saves: Midd-West 17 (Leah Ferster); Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield).
n Williamsport 3,
Shamokin 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — The Millionaires scored three second-half goals to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit and beat the Indians.
Sadie Komara scored both of Shamokin’s goals.
Williamsport 3, Shamokin 2
First half
S-Sadie Komara (Carly Nye), 37:07; S-Komara (Ally Waugh), 19:31.
Second half
W-Kailee Helmrich, 26:46; W-Mallory Pardoe, 18:02; W-Helmrich, 8:09.
Shots: W, 14-9. Corners: S, 3-2. Saves: Williamsport 7 (Adelia Engel); Shamokin 11 (Madison Lippay).