The Daily Item
SUNBURY — Eryn Swanger’s penalty kick tied the game with 3:08 left in regulation and she later scored the game-winner with 7:44 left in overtime to lift Shikellamy to 3-2 victory over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference girls soccer action on Monday.
Alexa Shaw gave the Braves a 1-0 lead with 18:31 left in the first half, but Janae Bergey tied the game for the Black Panthers (2-4 overall, 1-4 HAC-I) with 30:53 left in regulation, before Leah Bergey gave Milton a 2-1 lead with 18:33 left in regulation.
Shikellamy improves to 3-1-2, 1-1-2.
Shikellamy 3, Milton 2
First half
Shik-Alexa Shaw, 18:31
Second half
Milt-Janae Bergey, 30:53; Milt-Leah Bergey, 18:53; Shik-Eryn Swanger (penalty kick), 3:08.
Second overtime
Shik-Swanger, 7:44.
Shots: Shik, 17-5. Corners: Shik, 6-4. Saves: Milton (Kamryn Snyder), 14; Shikellamy (Cassi Ronk), 8.
n Selinsgrove 3,
Mifflinburg 2
SELINSGROVE — The Seals bounced from a non-league defeat with a HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Ella Magee scored in the first half to give Selinsgrove the lead.
Jessica Smith made it 2-0 with 15:34 left in the game for the Seals (4-3-1 overall, 3-1-1 HAC-I).
Angelina Feliciano got Mifflinburg on the board with 10:43 left in the game, but Lizzy Diehl added an insurance goal for Selinsgrove with 7:22 left.
Mifflinburg falls to 3-2-1, 2-2-1.
Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2
First half
Sel-Ella Magee, 29:17.
Second half
Sel-Jessica Smith (Taylor Stoltzfus), 15:34; Miff-Angelina Feliciano, 10:43; Sel-Lizzy Diehl (Ellen Mullen), 7:22; Miff-Peyton Yocum, 5:08.
Shots: Sel, 13-10. Corners: Sel, 5-1. Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benefield), 10; Selinsgrove (Alivia Ravy), 8.
n Lewisburg 4,
Jersey Shore 1
JERSEY SHORE — Ella Reish had two goals, while Sophie Kilbride added a goal and an assist to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory.
Lauren Gross had four saves for Lewisburg (4-4 overall, 2-3 HAC-II).
n Southern Columbia 9,
Mount Carmel 3
CATAWISSA — Freshman Loren Gehret scored three goals, including a 55-yard free kick, as the defending state champions remained undefeated.
Morgan Marks added two goals for the Tigers (4-0-1 overall, 4-0 HAC-III).
Southern Columbia 9, Mount Carmel 3
First half
SCA-Loren Gehret (Maggie Morrison), 32:13; SCA-Morrison (Gehret), 31:30; SCA-Gehret, 22:15; SCA-Gehret (Sophie Shadle), 1:40; SCA-Morgan Marks, :29.
Second half
SCA-Marks (Riley Reed), 38:20; SCA-Evelyn Cook, 36:40; MCA-Mia Chapman, 32:10; SCA-Cassidy Savitski (Emma Herrold), 22:15; MCA-Karli Madison, 18:45; MCA-Chapman, 11:15; SCA-Emma Myers (Karli Renn), 3:00.
Shots: SCA, 14-4. Corners: SCA, 6-1. Saves: SCA (Rylinn Wisloski), 1; MCA, (Gabby McGinley) 6.
n East Juniata 6,
Line Mountain 1
MANDATA — Amara Brubaker scored twice as the Tigers rolled to the Tri-Valley League win.
Marin Varner, Kierstyn Fogle, Leah Sankey and Clayre Guyer also scored for East Juniata (6-0 overall, 3-0 TVL).
Line Mountain falls to 2-2, 1-1.
East Juniata 6, Line Mountain 1
First half
EJ-Marin Varner, 17:20; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 10:50; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 5:50.
Second half
EJ-Leah Sankey (Thea Neimond), 31:05; LM-Megan Nye, 19:55; EJ-Clayre Guyer (Madison McDonald), 7:05; EJ-Brubaker (Hailey Wileman), :20.
Shot: EJ, 20-5. Corners: EJ, 10-2. Saves: Line Mountain, 16; East Juniata (Brianna Henry), 4.
n Central Columbia 4,
Midd-West 1
ALMEDIA — Lindsey Bull and Alyx Flick each scored late in the second-half to break open a one-goal game and give the Blue Jays the HAC-II win.
Central Columbia 4, Midd-West 1
First half
CC-Ellie Rowe (Garcia Eckenrode), 26:56; MW-Erin Tompkins, 25:43; CC-Alyx Flick (Paige Flaugh), 24:21.
Second half
CC-Lindsey Bull (Alyssa Boyd), 5:38; CC-Flick (Eckenrode), 1:16.
Shots: CC, 21-3. Corners: CC, 2-1. Saves: Midd-West (Rylee Weaver), 16; Central Columbia (Morgan James), 1.
n Warrior Run 10,
Danville 1
TURBOTVILLE — Mel Brown and Paige Bowman each scored three goals to lead the Defenders to the HAC-II victory.
Zoe Reese added two goals. Jess Vognetz and Alaina Bower also scored goals for Warrior Run (5-1-1 overall, 3-1-1 HAC-II).
Alexis Wildt scored for the Ironmen (1-5-1, 1-3-1).