The Daily Item

SUNBURY — Eryn Swanger’s penalty kick tied the game with 3:08 left in regulation and she later scored the game-winner with 7:44 left in overtime to lift Shikellamy to 3-2 victory over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference girls soccer action on Monday.

Alexa Shaw gave the Braves a 1-0 lead with 18:31 left in the first half, but Janae Bergey tied the game for the Black Panthers (2-4 overall, 1-4 HAC-I) with 30:53 left in regulation, before Leah Bergey gave Milton a 2-1 lead with 18:33 left in regulation.

Shikellamy improves to 3-1-2, 1-1-2.

Shikellamy 3, Milton 2

First half

Shik-Alexa Shaw, 18:31

Second half

Milt-Janae Bergey, 30:53; Milt-Leah Bergey, 18:53; Shik-Eryn Swanger (penalty kick), 3:08.

Second overtime

Shik-Swanger, 7:44.

Shots: Shik, 17-5. Corners: Shik, 6-4. Saves: Milton (Kamryn Snyder), 14; Shikellamy (Cassi Ronk), 8.

n Selinsgrove 3,

Mifflinburg 2

SELINSGROVE — The Seals bounced from a non-league defeat with a HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.

Ella Magee scored in the first half to give Selinsgrove the lead.

Jessica Smith made it 2-0 with 15:34 left in the game for the Seals (4-3-1 overall, 3-1-1 HAC-I).

Angelina Feliciano got Mifflinburg on the board with 10:43 left in the game, but Lizzy Diehl added an insurance goal for Selinsgrove with 7:22 left.

Mifflinburg falls to 3-2-1, 2-2-1.

Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2

First half

Sel-Ella Magee, 29:17.

Second half

Sel-Jessica Smith (Taylor Stoltzfus), 15:34; Miff-Angelina Feliciano, 10:43; Sel-Lizzy Diehl (Ellen Mullen), 7:22; Miff-Peyton Yocum, 5:08.

Shots: Sel, 13-10. Corners: Sel, 5-1. Saves: Mifflinburg (Kristi Benefield), 10; Selinsgrove (Alivia Ravy), 8.

n Lewisburg 4,

Jersey Shore 1

JERSEY SHORE — Ella Reish had two goals, while Sophie Kilbride added a goal and an assist to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-II victory.

Lauren Gross had four saves for Lewisburg (4-4 overall, 2-3 HAC-II).

n Southern Columbia 9,

Mount Carmel 3

CATAWISSA — Freshman Loren Gehret scored three goals, including a 55-yard free kick, as the defending state champions remained undefeated.

Morgan Marks added two goals for the Tigers (4-0-1 overall, 4-0 HAC-III).

Southern Columbia 9, Mount Carmel 3

First half

SCA-Loren Gehret (Maggie Morrison), 32:13; SCA-Morrison (Gehret), 31:30; SCA-Gehret, 22:15; SCA-Gehret (Sophie Shadle), 1:40; SCA-Morgan Marks, :29.

Second half

SCA-Marks (Riley Reed), 38:20; SCA-Evelyn Cook, 36:40; MCA-Mia Chapman, 32:10; SCA-Cassidy Savitski (Emma Herrold), 22:15; MCA-Karli Madison, 18:45; MCA-Chapman, 11:15; SCA-Emma Myers (Karli Renn), 3:00.

Shots: SCA, 14-4. Corners: SCA, 6-1. Saves: SCA (Rylinn Wisloski), 1; MCA, (Gabby McGinley) 6.

n East Juniata 6,

Line Mountain 1

MANDATA — Amara Brubaker scored twice as the Tigers rolled to the Tri-Valley League win.

Marin Varner, Kierstyn Fogle, Leah Sankey and Clayre Guyer also scored for East Juniata (6-0 overall, 3-0 TVL).

Line Mountain falls to 2-2, 1-1.

East Juniata 6, Line Mountain 1

First half

EJ-Marin Varner, 17:20; EJ-Kierstyn Fogle, 10:50; EJ-Amara Brubaker, 5:50.

Second half

EJ-Leah Sankey (Thea Neimond), 31:05; LM-Megan Nye, 19:55; EJ-Clayre Guyer (Madison McDonald), 7:05; EJ-Brubaker (Hailey Wileman), :20.

Shot: EJ, 20-5. Corners: EJ, 10-2. Saves: Line Mountain, 16; East Juniata (Brianna Henry), 4.

n Central Columbia 4,

Midd-West 1

ALMEDIA — Lindsey Bull and Alyx Flick each scored late in the second-half to break open a one-goal game and give the Blue Jays the HAC-II win.

Central Columbia 4, Midd-West 1

First half

CC-Ellie Rowe (Garcia Eckenrode), 26:56; MW-Erin Tompkins, 25:43; CC-Alyx Flick (Paige Flaugh), 24:21.

Second half

CC-Lindsey Bull (Alyssa Boyd), 5:38; CC-Flick (Eckenrode), 1:16.

Shots: CC, 21-3. Corners: CC, 2-1. Saves: Midd-West (Rylee Weaver), 16; Central Columbia (Morgan James), 1.

n Warrior Run 10,

Danville 1

TURBOTVILLE — Mel Brown and Paige Bowman each scored three goals to lead the Defenders to the HAC-II victory.

Zoe Reese added two goals. Jess Vognetz and Alaina Bower also scored goals for Warrior Run (5-1-1 overall, 3-1-1 HAC-II).

Alexis Wildt scored for the Ironmen (1-5-1, 1-3-1).

Tags

Recommended for you