SWARTHMORE — Swarthmore took advantage of Susquehanna's first-half shooting slump to fashion a run that buried the River Hawks in Wednesday's nonconference men's basketball game, 84-65.
George Visconti posted a season-high 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Garnet broke open a one-point game with a 27-8 spree for a 20-point lead that held through halftime. Swarthmore (8-1 overall) never trailed and won its fifth game in a row.
The River Hawks (3-5) were led by Brandon Lavitt's 20 points and seven rebounds, while Billy Anderson added 16 points off the bench.
Swarthmore led 6-0 within the first two minutes before Susquehanna answered with a five-point run capped by a Pat Corbett jumper. The Garnet dominated the next nine minutes to lead 35-15. Visconti and Vinny DeAngelo each had 10 points in the run, while George Corzine added six. DeAngelo finished with 14 points.
Susquehanna slowed the surge, but Swarthmore led 42-22 at halftime after shooting 55.2% from the floor (16-of-29) and 4-of-10 from 3-point range.
The River Hawks made just 7 of 27 first-half shots (25.9%).
The Garnet extended their lead to start the second half, relying on layups from Visconti, DeAngelo and Michael Caprise to take a 24-point lead four minutes in. The River Hawks responded and closed margin to as little as 12 points with 9:32 left. They shot 36.5% in the second half (16-of-36).
Luke Edwards and Howie Rankine Jr. scored nine and eight points, respectively, for Susquehanna. Rankine added five rebounds and five assists.
Swarthmore 84, Susquehanna 65
Susquehanna (3-5, 0-1) 65
Brandon Lavitt 5-12 10-12 20, Howie Rankine Jr. 4-12 0-0 8, Quincy Haughton 1-3 1-1 3, Pat Corbett 1-4 0-0 2, Audric Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Billy Anderson 7-10 1-3 16, Luke Edwards 2-5 3-5 9, Marcus Mitchell 2-11 0-0 5, Emezie Egeonu 1-3 0-0 2, Mu Salako 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 15-20 65.
Swarthmore (8-1, 3-0) 84
George Visconti 10-14 3-3 24, Vinny DeAngelo 6-9 1-1 14, Michael Caprise 6-7 1-1 13, Colin Shaw 3-10 1-2 9, Cal Hanson 2-9 0-0 5, Devin Burger 2-5 2-2 7, George Corzine 3-5 0-1 6, Eddie Paquette 1-6 2-2 4, T.J. Chapman 1-3 0-0 2, Aidan Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 10-12 84.
Halftime: Swarthmore 42-22. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 4-13 (Edwards 2-3, Anderson 1-2, Mitchell 1-4, Lavitt 0-1, Rankine 0-1, Corbett 0-2); Swarthmore 6-23 (Shaw 2-5, Burger 1-2, Visconi 1-2, DeAngelo 1-3, Hanson 1-6, Chapman 0-1, Caprise 0-1, Paquette 0-3). Rebounds: Susquehanna 35 (Lavitt 7, Rankine 5); Swarthmore 46 (Visconti 10). Assists: Susquehanna 11 (Rankine 5); Swarthmore 22 (Visconti 5). Steals: Susquehanna 4 (Rankine 3); Swarthmore 6 (Caprise 2). Turnovers: Susquehanna 11; Swarthmore 11. Total fouls: Susquehanna 14; Swarthmore 20. Fouled out: None. A: 176.