BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots to post his second consecutive shutout, David Pastrnak matched a career-high by scoring his team-leading 48th goal, and NHL-leading Boston routed reeling Buffalo 7-0 on Sunday.
Patrice Bergeron scored 15 seconds in and added two assists in a game the Bruins scored three times on their first seven shots. Jake DeBrusk had a goal and three assists while Garnet Hathaway and Hampus Linholm also scored.
Swayman, who was coming off a 36-save outing in a 3-0 win at Winnipeg on Thursday, blanked the NHL’s third-best offense. He now has four shutouts on the season, all coming in the span of 13 starts dating to a 6-0 win over Philadelphia on Jan. 16.
The Sabres dropped to 2-7-2 in their past 11 as part of a swoon that began immediately after they won five of six to move into eighth-place in the Eastern Conference standings. Buffalo squandered yet another opportunity to gain ground after opening the day sitting 11th, and six points behind the eighth-place Pittsburgh Penguins.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 19 shots in dropping to 0-3-2 in his past five, a stretch in which he’s allowed 21 goals.
Wild 5, Capitals 3
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Boldy recorded his second career hat trick and Minnesota rebounded to beat Washington.
Minnesota, which had its 14-game point-streak end Saturday against Boston, is within one point of Dallas for the Central Division lead and two points up on Colorado for second with a dozen games to play.
Ryan Reaves and Brandon Duhaime also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves for Minnesota, improving to 7-0-0 in his last seven starts.
Alex Ovechkin scored twice on the power play and Dylan Strome once for Washington, which is 2-4-1 in its past seven games. The Capitals trail Pittsburgh by five points for the final wild card spot with 11 games remaining. Charlie Lindgren stopped 35 shots.
Golden Knights 7, Blue Jackets 2
LAS VEGAS — Jack Eichel's three goals helped Vegas bounce back from a recent loss with a victory over Columbus.
This was Eichel's fourth career hat trick and second this season. The other for Eichel, who leads the Knights with 26 goals, was Nov. 10 when he returned to Buffalo to face his former teammates.
Alex Pietrangelo had a career-high four assists for the Golden Knights and Phil Kessel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist. Dorofeyev has five points in four games since being called up from the American Hockey League.
Paul Cotter and Zach Whitecloud had the other Vegas goals.
Jiri Patera, called up March 9, made 35 stops in just his second career start to move to 2-0.
His counterpart, Daniil Tarasov, was pulled with 3:03 left in the second period after giving up five goals on 28 shots, including four goals in a 4:22 span that broke open a 1-1 game. He was replaced by Michael Hutchinson, who was traded by Vegas to Columbus as part of the deal for goalie Jonathan Quick.
Kirill Marchenko and Liam Foudy scored the Blue Jackets' goals, and Patrik Laine had two assists.