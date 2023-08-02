The Associated Press
HAMILTON, New Zealand — Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States in the Women’s World Cup.
Argentina was eliminated from the tournament.
Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.
Sweden, which rested nine starters to open the match, threatened at times in the first half. A combination of disjointed play and fouls prevented Sweden from taking early control of the game.
Playing at times in a pelting rain, Argentina did not create a real chance in open play, and suffered a blow when veteran Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in tears after a late tackle by Blomqvist in the 41st minute.
Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.
Swedish captain Caroline Seeger made her 20th Women’s World Cup appearance Wednesday to equal Hedvig Lindahl’s tournament record for Sweden.
Over 17,900 spectators packed Waikato Stadium, which holds just 18,009. The crowd was full of Argentina supporters who sang and chanted for all 90 minutes, plus stoppage time, on a brisk night in Hamilton.
South Africa 3, Italy 2
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Thembi Kgatlana scored early in stoppage time to give South Africa a win over Italy, and send it into the knockout rounds of a Women’s World Cup for the first time.
On a night of high drama and low temperatures, Hilda Magaia scored in the 67th minute to put South Africa 2-1 ahead before Arianna Caruso equalized with her second goal of the match from a Cristiana Girelli corner, briefly denting South African hopes.
A draw would have been enough to put eighth-ranked Italy into the knockout rounds.
Instead, South Africa will play Netherlands in a round of 16 match on Sunday. Sweden finished atop Group G after beating Argentina 1-0 and will next play the defending champion U.S. team.
France 6, Panama 3
SYDNEY — Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat trick as France advanced to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup after a win over Panama.
The world’s No. 5-ranked team recovered from the shock of going behind to Marta Cox’s 30-yard free kick after two minutes at Sydney Football Stadium to finish atop Group D. Jamaica placed second in the group after a 0-0 draw with Brazil.
France, which had also been held to a 0-0 draw against Jamaica in its opening game, advanced after back-to-back wins against Brazil and Panama.
The French only needed a draw to guarantee their place in the round of 16 for the fourth time in succession. But France was given an early scare when Cox whipped the ball into the top corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.
France responded impressively to that early setback by going into the break with a 4-1 lead.
Jamaica 0, Brazil 0
MELBOURNE, Australia — Jamaica held Brazil to a scoreless draw, and advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Jamaica in consecutive games to book an improbable place in the tournament’s knockout stage.
It’s the first time since 1995 that Brazil has failed to advance out of the group stage.