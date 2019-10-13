Sweigart wins Blue Collar Classic at Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL — The Port Royal Speedway featured the divisions that don’t draw as much attention during the regular-season on Saturday night in the 7th annual Blue Collar Classic.
Nick Sweigart used a lap 22 restart to blast to the win.
“It all just played out there on the last lap. I knew we were right there and we just needed something to happen,” Sweigart said.
Zach Newlin jumped from the outside pole to lead the sprint car feature followed by Doug Dodson.
Newlin opened a 1.5-second lead, but by lap 10, Dodson had tracked him down and was tight on his rear.
Sweigart soon joined the pair, but a lap 22 caution slowed the field.
Newlin and Dodson exchanged slide jobs as Sweigart ran third. Then Sweigart found some wet clay in turn two and rocketed into the lead and the win after starting 12th.
“I can’t say what I want to say, but I didn’t want to see it,” Newlin said. “I slid Dodson after the restart and thought I could hold him off when this son of a gun blasted by both of us. It was my race to lose and I lost it.”
Andrew Yoder led Justin Weaver to the stripe in the limited late model.
Despite a lap 22 caution, Yoder checked out from there and won by 2.1 seconds.
The win clinched not only the point title at Port Royal, but also the point title for the Mason Dixon Shootout Series for Yoder, a Middleburg resident.
“Seven wins at one track and 13 wins overall is pretty amazing,” Yoder said. “This thing just rolled through the corners.”
and would go where I wanted to go.”