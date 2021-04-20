The summer before her seventh grade year, Kimberly Shannon had a front-row seat for a dominant swimming performance at YMCA nationals.
Abby Doss — a Shamokin graduate, who is currently swimming at North Carolina State — won three national titles in the summer of 2018. Only one other area swimmers — Bloomsburg’s Stef Williams — won three YMCA national titles.
Not only did Shannon, then 12, have a good view of Doss’ dominance, but Shannon also swam on a pair of relays with Doss that finished in the top 20 nationally.
With Doss off to collegiate swimming after claiming seven PIAA titles and Shannon a freshman swimmer for Lewisburg, Shannon one-upped her former club teammate.
Doss won one state title as a freshman, and two each of her other three seasons. Shannon claimed a pair of state gold medals as a freshman.
“Being a club teammate and training with her for years, it was really exciting to win,” Shannon said. “It was definitely cool to win after her. I didn’t come into the race looking for anything huge. I’m glad I got to follow Abby.”
Shannon was dominant in her first taste of state competition at the high school level. She won the 200-yard individual medley by more than two seconds, and claimed the 500 freestyle by nearly seven seconds.
“I tried to keep my nerves down as much as possible,” Shannon said. “I didn’t really want to overthink anything. Getting in the water for warmups I felt really good. I was just excited to race.”
Shannon became the first Lewisburg girl and freshman to win a state swimming title.
“This is the first time, at least to my knowledge, that Lewisburg has had a freshman win gold,” Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff said. “I’m excited to go through the season with Kimmy. I’m really excited for the next three years.”
In the 200 IM, Shannon dropped almost 2.5 seconds off her districts-winning time to claim the state title. She was overcome by emotion when she looked at the scoreboard and saw she won.
“It was almost like instant shock,” Shannon said. “I knew the race was going to be tough, but I knew I was prepared.”
Shannon’s district time in the 200 IM was a personal best by nearly 10 seconds.
Shannon swam the 500 freestyle about 5.5 seconds faster at the state meet than she did at districts. Her district-title-winning time would also have been fast enough to win the PIAA Class 2A championship.
Now Shannon has three more years to continue to pile up gold medals.