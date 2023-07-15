Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHERN NORTHUMBERLAND, NORTHEASTERN UNION, SOUTHEASTERN LYCOMING AND CENTRAL SULLIVAN COUNTIES... At 1120 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Montoursville, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Montgomery, Allenwood, Barbours, Kettle Creek Gorge, Lairdsville, Muncy Valley, Loyalsockville, Delaware Run, Lincoln Falls, Elimsport, Spruce Run Reservoir, Sand Bridge State Park, South Williamsport, Turbotville, Picture Rocks and Dushore. If you live in a flood-prone area, have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight, as additional heavy rain is expected into the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR