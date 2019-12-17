Selinsgrove senior Emily Swineford and a trio of Greenwood girls were named all-state first team Monday, headlining a group of 11 Valley players honored by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches Association.
It marked the third consecutive season the PHSFHCA awarded 11 players from The Daily Item coverage area.
Swineford was recognized for the second year in a row after receiving a Class 2A second-team nod as a junior. A forward bound for Bloomsburg University, she was joined by Seals teammates Katie Bucher, a senior, and Jessica Alba, a junior — both second-team midfielders.
"I think there are so many fine examples of class and love of the game, but especially with those three — and it carries down to everyone else on team," said Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb. "Obviously they have a lot of natural ability, but those three put in a lot — lot — of minutes to match the opportunity and talent they were given. They're the kind of kids you need. I'm thrilled for them."
Greenwood senior forward/mid Grace Lesh was Class A all-state first team for the second time, having first received the honor as a sophomore in 2017. She missed much of her junior season due to a knee injury.
"I thought Grace worked really hard to get back into great physical shape and maintain her skill level," said Wildcats coach Kent Houser. "She picked up where she left off (as a sophomore). We moved people around looking for the best combination, and anywhere we put Grace she played at an extremely high level."
The Wildcats also had Class A first-team selections in senior goalie Kelsey Sheaffer, a first-time honoree, and junior forward Hailey Womer, who was on the second team a year ago. Greenwood junior mid Leah Bryner was a repeat second-team choice, while freshman mid Jordan Stroup drew honorable mention.
Lewisburg seniors Gaby Markunas and Izabel Zaleski were both honored on the Class A second team after leading the Green Dragons to the District 4 championship.
Midd-West senior Brenna Brown, who finished her career with 69 goals, 45 assists and 183 points — all program records — received Class A honorable mention for a second consecutive year.
Swineford became just the fourth player in Selinsgrove history to eclipse 200 career points. She posted a team-high 21 goals with 13 assists for her third consecutive 50-plus-point season.
"My motivation was to get first team," Swineford said, not long after the Seals' team banquet Monday. "It motivated me to do the best I could because first team is such an honor. I've looked up to other players who got first team in previous years. My goal throughout my four years was always to help my team do well and to have fun. Once I got (second team last year), it made me want to push myself even more.
"This recognition makes me feel that everything I did was so worth it."
Alba and Bucher made it impossible for Selinsgrove's opponents to focus their defensive efforts on Swineford. Alba was second on the team with 17 goals and 39 points, while Bucher, a three-year starter, posted a team-best 16 assists and career-high 20 points.
"Goals are not the measure of the impact of those three," said Erb, who guided the 17-4 Seals to their 15th consecutive District 4 championship. "It's their heart, second-efforts, the ability to possess the ball and string stuff together for us, to carry the ball under pressure with people keying on them. I've never seen any one of them be taken out of a game by another team. They can hold their own with anybody."
In the wake of graduating All-American forward and career scoring leader Paityn Wirth, Greenwood saw Lesh, Womer and Bryner all surpass 100 career points in 2019.
Lesh topped the Wildcats with a career-best 25 goals and 16 assists for 66 points, giving the East Stroudsburg commit 152 career points. Womer matched Lesh with 16 assists and scored 17 times, upping her career total to 108 points with a season to play. Bryner checked in with 13 goals and 15 assists, and will enter her senior season with 107 career points.
"They've been outstanding since their freshman year," said Houser. "I thought Hailey really had a great year; she didn't have a bad game. I don't know how many times I said, 'We have to get the ball to Hailey!'
"And Leah is such an anchor in the middle of our back five. She had some really outstanding games this year."
Sheaffer's three-year career in the Wildcats' cage produced a Class A state championship in 2017 and back-to-back District 3 titles in 2018-19 — all firsts for the program. She posted a .863 save percentage (113 saves) and 11 shutouts versus a schedule with 13 games against state qualifiers. She finished with 62 career wins, 31 shutouts and a .86 goals-against-average.
"Kelsey was such a leader," said Houser. "She was good at goalie and good at organizing the defense and being in charge. We talk about the goalie being a general; she was a general. I felt good that she finally got the recognition she deserved."
Houser, who's won 517 games in 30 seasons, added that Stroup likely found a permanent home at mid after scoring 17 points (six goals) in her first varsity season.
"In the last half of the year, she really made a huge difference for us," he said. "Throughout the playoffs, she couldn't have been more solid initiating offense."
Markunas and Zaleski terrorized Lewisburg's opponents en route to the program's first district crown since 2004.
Markunas finished at a remarkable rate, leading the Valley with 39 goals and 83 points, which surpassed her varsity career totals prior to her senior year. The forward totaled 71 goals and 159 career points.
Zaleski, who controlled the midfield with skill and quickness, led the Valley with 22 assists — just one shy of her three-year total entering her final season. She added 12 goals to finish her career with 45 goals and 45 assists (135 points).
Midd-West and Selinsgrove were also honored as PHSFHCA Team GPA Award recipients. Qualifying teams earned a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.3 (4.0 scale) or 92 percent (100 scale). The Mustangs had eight seniors and juniors recognized as All-Academic, while the Seals had 15. Lewisburg senior Allie Mast and junior Kara Koch also achieved All-Academic status.
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY COACHES ASSOCIATION
TEAM GPA AWARD & JUNIOR/SENIOR ACADEMIC AWARDS
Lewisburg: Kara Koch, jr.; Allie Mast, sr.
Midd-West: Brenna Brown, sr.; Lynsey Fultz, sr.; Aleah Gemberling, sr.; Abigail Keister, sr.; Sydney Keister, sr.; Aubrey Isaacs, jr.; Karissa Landis, jr.; Haley Stahl, jr.
Selinsgrove: Rita Aucker, sr.; Katie Bucher, sr.; Maddie Bucher, sr.; Anna Gephart, sr.; Gabby Kelly, sr.; Olivia Lybarger, sr.; Emily Swineford, sr.; Kelly Wolfe, sr.; Hailey Bingaman, jr.; Hannah Day, jr.; Rachel Martin, jr.; Olivia Reichley, jr.; Marley Showers, jr.; Hanna Smullen, jr.; Greta Widmaier, jr.