By CHUCK SOUDERS
For The Daily Item
COAL TOWNSHIP — Selinsgrove head baseball coach Brent Beiler knew his unbeaten Seals were big favorites against struggling Shamokin Friday, having beat the Indians 16-1 in a three-inning game earlier at Selinsgrove.
But this time the Indians looked liked they wanted to hang around awhile, and indeed they did until Tyler Swineford’s three-run home run in the third ining upped the Seals’ lead to 5-0 on the way to a 12-1, albeit six-inning win.
The Seals (8-0-1, 7-0-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I) were between key games against Montoursville and today’s contest at Shikellamy but when Shamokin centerfielder Malachi Peffer recorded four putouts on hard-hit balls in the first 2.1 innings, it looked like they might be in for a scary day.
But Swineford’s home run was just too far for Peffer to grab, and the Seals added seven more runs over the next three innings to win going away.
“Our players saw the same thing you saw,” Beiler said. “They saw them make some plays and got a little antsy. But that’s just what you don’t want to happen. We don’t want to put that pressure on ourselves like that. Just stay positive mentally and eventually the better team will come out on top. But baseball is a funny game and you never know.”
Luckily, Beiler had sophomore lefthander Josh Domaracki on the mound again against the Indians (1-8, 0-7), whom he beat earlier this season.
Domaracki worked five innings, giving up six hits, but striking out seven and walking none. In addition, he helped himself at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double, scoring two runs and driving in another.
Mason Richter and Brady Hoot also had two hits each for the Seals, with Hoot driving in a pair of late runs. Teague Hoover had a run-scoring double in a three-run fourth inning.
Shamokin Area head coach Jim Burns was happy to see improvement over the first game against the Seals. Six different players hit safely and the Indians scored their run on a nice delayed double steal in the fifth inning.
Shamokin starting pitcher Joey Hile worked four-plus innings and gave up nine runs, three unearned. He was hurt by five errors.
“We’re very young, playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” said Burns. “We’re playing a little better. We’re putting the ball in play more and we’re getting guys a lot of playing time. We’re playing four and five innings consistently now, so that’s a big mental plus.
Shamokin plays today also, at home this afternoon against Mount Carmel.
SELINSGROVE 12, SHAMOKIN 1 (6 inn.)
Selinsgrove;104;313 — 12-14-1
Shamokin;000;010; — 1-6-5
Josh Domaracki, Benjamin Gearhart (6) and Gannon Steimling; Joey HIle, Caydin Bowers (5) and Lincoln Waugh.
W: Domaracki. L: Hile.
Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats, 1-for-3, 2 runs; Jacob Anders, 2 runs; Tyler Swineford, 1-for-3, homer (3rd, two on), 3 RBIs; Randy Richter, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Brady Hoot, 2-for-2; Domaracki, 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI.