I’ll be the first to admit I don’t argue much online, but I’m a first-class lurker, and the high school sports cognoscenti around Pennsylvania are especially upset about how sites have been awarded during the football playoffs.
I don’t think they are necessarily wrong. Is it particularly fair that Richland had to make a 346-mile round trip to face Southern Columbia in last week’s quarterfinals? Not really.
Or is it fair that Canton has to travel 139 miles to Mansion Park, while its opponent Bishop Guilfoyle has a four-minute trip according to Google Maps? Again, nope.
It’s even happening in the bigger classes. One of the Class 3A semifinals features a battle of two undefeated teams — Center Valley and Central of Martinsburg — that will be played on Center Valley’s home field.
However, with the spring sports playoff season in full swing at the end of May, not many media were paying attention to the PIAA meetings anymore.
At that meeting, the PIAA passed a proposal that said “all team sports at the top of the pairing will host at their home site if the site complies with the parameters adopted by the Board of Directions for hosting a Contest.” The quoted part is straight from the minutes from the May 26, 2021, meeting of the Board of Directors.
This is purely conjecture, but the PIAA had problems securing neutral sites last year during the state playoffs, and played at least the first round of the soccer and field hockey playoffs at home sites, but also played some neutral site games.
I’ve said numerous times I think the expanded classes are fine in most sports, and I really don’t mind six classes in football and basketball, except for two very big reasons. One I’ve written about twice this season already, and that’s that the playoffs that leaves us with a lot of bad first-round matchups.
I really think the host site problem comes from six classes. For example, the best District 6 site to play Canton and Guilfoyle is probably Bald Eagle Area or Central Mountain. Well, the PIAA hasn’t used Central Mountain for a football playoff game since Clearfield and Berwick played there in the 2013 Class 3A playoffs. Another site that used to get a lot of work is Mansell Stadium in DuBois.
However, those sites aren’t available. The PIAA is playing a Class 5A game between Penn-Trafford in District 7 and Exeter in District 3 at Bald Eagle Area, forcing those other District 6 games at sites closer to Guilfoyle.
And that’s a results of six classes. With the football split, Class 5A has most of its schools in three districts (1, 3 and 7) and that forces some long road trips when those districts have to travel out west.
Another example came last week in 5A when Imotep Charter and Cathedral Prep faced off. Those two schools are separated by 413 miles.
Without schools offering their facilities, I’m not sure what the PIAA is to do.
Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item. He can be reached at thummel@dailyitem.com.