Old Trail Tackle & Sports, Shamokin Dam
Water conditions on most streams and the Susquehanna River are in good shape for this time of year. Most tributaries are clear with water temps around 70 degrees.
Anglers have reported some nice trout caught at Raymond Winter Lake. The baits of choice have been live waxworms, butterworms, and Power bait in various colors.
Some nice smallmouth bass have been caught on Penns Creek on medium live shiners, Mepps combo killers, and Challenger lures. Old Trail salted tubes also worked well in black/red flake, amber pepper/gold flake, and smoke/purple flake.
On the Shamokin Dam side, smallies were taken on medium live shiners, butterworms, and large live nightcrawlers.
Some walleye have been taken from the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam south to the Isle of Que, mostly after sundown. Chartreuse 31/2-inch twisters and twist minnows worked well for walleye, along with F11 Rapalas in popular colors.
Channel and flathead catfishing was good most nights. The better hookups came on large pike shiners, live sunfish fished on No. 10 circle hooks.
Muskie fishing was good at the popular locations on the most popular lures in various colors.