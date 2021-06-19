Old Trail Tackle and Sports
The Susquehanna River is in good shape since the recent rainfall. Most anglers are reporting some nice catches in the areas around the Adam Bower and PP&L dams. Large live shiners and Old Trail salted tubes in the most common colors are working well.
The popular areas from Shady Nook south to Hoover’s Island has been producing well for all species. The baits of choice have been 3-1/2 inch twist grubs, in green pumpkin and black/red flake. Mouse-colored spinner baits are also working well in the current and weedy areas. There is some top water action early and late day on popping plugs.
They are picking up a few walleyes below both PP&L dams on four-inch paddle rubber minnows.
Channel and flathead catfish has been good at the popular areas. The baits of choice has been pike shiners and four-inch sunfish.
On most area trout streams, flies are working well when matched to current hatches. Berkley powerbait(corn), redworms, gold mealworms, and butterworms are working best on most trout streams. With good weather and water conditions, most trout streams have been a delight for anglers since opening day.