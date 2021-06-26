Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Susquehanna River conditions are very good for this time of year. The water is clear and cool.
Fishing below the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam has been good, with all species of fish caught, including some walleye. Rubber twisters in chartreuse, white and green, and also 31/2-inch tubes in various colors are good choices.
Most trout streams are in good shape and well-stocked. Rapid Run, White Deer Creek, Mahantango Creek and upper Penns Creek have produced well. Waxworms, gold mealworms and butterworms have been the best choices for those streams. Anglers have also reported success with mayflies, blue wing olive and caddis flies.
Some nice muskies have been caught at some of the popular areas of the river using Bomber Long A Mags (rainbow). Rapala original large lures and live pike shiners.
As conditions improve in the lower Susquehanna River, anglers will start seeing some shad show up at the Bower Dam.
Channel catfish have been hitting large live shiners and nightcrawlers.
There have been very large flatheads caught at the popular locations. Sudden Impact and large live shiners have worked well for big flatheads.