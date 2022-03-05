Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Susquehanna River will probably be difficult fishing for awhile with all the rain and snow melt. When it settles down, there should be walleye and muskie action.
The high water on most streams and harsh weather conditions saw only the hardcore anglers venturing out recently.
Late-season trout fishing has been fair. The baits of choice have been waxworms, butterworms, Mepps No. 00 spinners in gold, copper, and large live nightcrawlers.
Smallmouth bass and walleye are hard to get, but the ones that have been caught hit rubber 31/2-inch twist grubs in smoke, chartreuse, and motor oil colors. Salted tubes fished on quarter-inch jigheads close to the bottom in the standard colors also worked well for smallies and walleye.
Shore fishing has been difficult with recent weather, but it should improve as temperatures increase in the next few weeks. The colder weather this past week made most northern lakes good enough to walk on safely for late-season ice fishing.