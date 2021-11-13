Old Trail Tackle & Sports
The Susquehanna River is low and clear in most reaches. Work is still being done on the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam. Access roads are still in place, and will likely be in place until work is completed.
Walleye fishing has picked up at most locations. A few nice walleye have been caught on both sides of the PP&L dams. Smoke grubs, vampire, and clown F11 Rapalas, clown X-raps, and clown husky jerks worked well. Daylight walleye action has been tough, but some nice fish have been taken on black/silver X-raps, and super shad jackals in various colors.
Bass have hit Old Trail salted tube spider and medium size jerkbaits. Senko worked well under the late afternoon sun.
Channel and flathead catfishing slowed but there was still some good action in the deepest parts of holes where catfsh have schooled.
Several nice muskies were reported caught in the past week, mostly in the deeper areas.
Area lakes produced some nice crappie. Waxworms and redworms were the baits of choice.