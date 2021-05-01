Old Trail Tackle & Sports, Shamokin Dam
Trout fishing has been good on most local streams and lakes. Minnows, waxworms, butterworms, and small Rapalas have been working well.
Loyalsock and Big Pine creeks, as well as Penn’s Creek in the Glenn Iron area, have been fishing well. All species of fish have been hitting after dark below the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam south to Hoover’s Island.
Some nice muskies have been taken at some of the popular locations, mostly on larger lures.
Water levels at most areas are more than adequate, and fishing in general is good. At White Deer Creek, trout have been taken on small Blue Fox and Thomas small spinners.
Trout on most creeks have been caught on current fly hatches. At Walker Lake, all species of fish have been taken on all the popular baits, with yellow power bait the top choice.
At the upper reaches of Middlecreek, fishing has been fairly good for anglers using Panther Martin spinners, Phoebe lures and live butterworms to land some nice trout.
Bass are in various stages of spawning. Bass caught below the Bower Dam must be released without removing them from the water. Channel and flathead catfishing has also been good. Sunfish (4-inch) and pike shiners are a good bet for large catfish after dark.