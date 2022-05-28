SHIPPENSBURG — Coming into Day 2 of the PIAA Track & Field championships, a confident Katie Moncavage figured if she could run with Montoursville’s Lily Saul for a healthy chunk of the Class 2A 800-meter run she just might have a chance.
Particularly if Moncavage could use her kick as the runners approached the finish line Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Moncavage’s tactical approach to her first individual championship race played out perfectly as the Tigers’ speedy sophomore turned her final surge into a gold medal by outkicking Saul and several others to beat everyone to the finish line.
Moncavage — whose gold was one of six medals won by Valley girls Saturday — developed her winning strategy based on her encounters with the accomplished Montoursville senior at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet and again last weekend in Williamsport at the District 4 Class 2A championships.
“She was ahead of me by a few seconds at leagues, but I was really happy I was able to stick with her at districts,” Moncavage said. “It was like we were able to push each other to a PR (by going one-two in the district 800).
“My goal was to try to stick with her as long as I could and then hope to see what I could do at the end,” added Moncavage, who finished in 2:15.92 while Saul clocked a 2:16.78. “She’s an incredible runner, and I knew she was going to take it out fast.”
As Moncavage reached the midway point of the two-lap race, she was right with Saul with 400 to go. Then, on the backside of the track, several other runners caught both frontrunners to make things considerably more interesting.
“I was really just trying to stick with them,” Moncavage said. “My thing was just to try and outkick them. I just wanted the gold. That’s been my goal all along.”
Dialing it back during the final leg of the 4x800 relay that Southern was involved in also provided Moncavage with more energy than she might have had. Southern had a tough start, so by the time Moncavage received the baton the Tigers were well back.
So conserving energy in an earlier race, along with her plan to defeat Saul — Saul was banged up at the end of the 400, yet ran the 800 and needed to be carted off following the medal ceremony — proved favorable.
“I feel amazing,” Moncavage said. “At the beginning of the season, I knew I had potential, but I didn’t think it would go this far. I just wanted to progress every week.
“I’m like really happy I was able to peak at the right time.”
Lewisburg’s 4x400 relay squad began the weekend as the top-ranked Class 2A unit in Pennsylvania, but they left Shippensburg at No. 2 with silver medals. That happened even though the Green Dragons — Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee and Elena Malone — clocked a season-best 3:56.85 that Central Columbia (3:56.20) bested with a late kick.
Lewisburg was fourth after the initial leg, but a terrific exchange between Brazier and Binney propelled Lewisburg into second almost immediately. When Blakeslee took over on leg No. 3, the Green Dragons suddenly had a decent lead.
Malone was unable to hang on down the stretch, as Central made its push for the gold hardware.
“Honestly, we knew Central would come out and run hard,” said Malone, who earlier finished sixth (59.34) in the 400 and ran anchor on the 4x800. “Our goal was to run hard, too. Last year, Siena and I had the goal of finishing our senior year by running under four minutes. We brought that idea up to Kyra and Caroline and, obviously, they were all on board for it. That was our biggest goal, for the time and not the place.
“We all had in our heads that we could come out here and run 3:57, but to run faster than that … for me, that’s the best way to close out my career. They came out and ran the best time, and they deserve credit. We would not have run that time without them.”
Actually, Lewisburg began the weekend with a seed of 4:03.25 yet lowered those impressive numbers to 4:01.92 during Friday’s preliminaries. So, factoring everything together, the Green Dragons lowered their season-best time by some seven seconds.
“I’m so proud of all of us,” said Malone, who will run at Lafayette next season. “We put in so much hard work this season, that to get here and run the time we did today (was such an accomplishment).”
Another accomplishment was Brazier popping a career-best 15.14 in the 100 hurdles while finishing second to reigning champion Taleea Buxton of West Catholic.
Brazier’s 15.14 also is Lewisburg’s school record in the high hurdles.
“I’m really, really happy with this finish, and I’m happy that I PRd,” said Brazier, who also medaled last season. “I kind of knew she was going to get first, and I’ll give her that, but I knew it was going to be a race for second place.”
Returning to Shippensburg following an eighth-place finish a season ago, Mount Carmel’s Avery Dowkus was determined to take home another medal — but she did not want to finish eighth again. Well, the powerful Red Tornadoes’ thrower medaled.
Dowkus was able to avoid the lowest step on the medal stand by popping a 39-6 in the Class 2A shot put that delivered her a fourth-place finish.
“I did not want to get eighth,” Dowkus said. “That was my goal coming in — do not get eighth. … I’m definitely happy I made it to the finals and it was really close, because I went in eighth.”
Dowkus admitted she was angry about her first few efforts, but those negative emotions disappeared by the time she arrived on the infield to collect her keepsake.
“Hopefully, next year’s going to be better,” she said.
Since there is no next year for Riley Murray — she’ll be at Slippery Rock — the Milton senior was hopeful of flushing a fitful Friday during which she tumbled near the finish line in the 100 hurdles and watched her 4x100 relay fail to make the finals.
While a fifth-place finish in the Class 2A pole vault won’t erase all the sting from the state meet’s opening day, Murray will head off to college pleased about earning four medals during a pair of trips to Pennsylvania’s season-ending meet.
“Once I woke up, I was good to go,” Murray said after clearing 11-0 in the pole vault, just six inches behind the eventual winner. “I think (competing in the pole vault) helped, because it has no relation to the other events I competed in.”
Murray immediately cleared 10-6, but she needed all three attempts to get over the bar at 11-0. However, Murray was unable to reach 11-6 and bowed out.
A new pole she wasn’t completely comfortable with also upped her degree of difficulty.
“I was just hoping to win a couple more,” Murray said.
As for the rest of Class 2A, Warrior Run’s Aurora Cieslukowski finished 15th in the pole vault after clearing 9-6. Milton’s Anita Shek was 20th in the shot put following a throw of 31-10, and Mount Carmel’s Charity Vellner claimed 23rd in the triple jump (32-4).
Perhaps the most surprising results were Danville (9:56.62), Southern Columbia (10:15.00) and Lewisburg (10:21.52) finishing 11th, 17th and 20th in the 4x800.
In Class 3A, Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley was 18th (2:19.29) in the 800, Melanie Minnier (105-0) wound up 16th in the javelin, and the Braves’ 4x800 relay unit posted a 22nd-place finish after posting a 10:06.44 in the first of that event’s two heats.
Selinsgrove’s Abby Parise popped a 15-9¾ in the long jump that placed her 22nd, while Seals teammate Shaela Kruskie finished 26th in the 3,200 (11:33.63).
Shamokin’s Madison Lippay also competed on Day 2, carding a 4-10 in the high jump and finishing in 21st place.