The Bison have tabbed Trevor Woodruff to take over following the best season in program history. Gabby Holko takes over the River Hawks, who struggled through a 6-18 season last year.
Both coaches said they were pleased with their new situations.
“Lewisburg and Bucknell have been everything and more in terms of what we were told and what we expected,” Woodruff said. “I look forward to a lot of great days ahead.”
Holko said Susquehanna had what she wanted in a job.
“Susquehanna was always a school that I had on my list of schools I would be interested in if the job ever became available,” Holko said. “Once I stepped foot on campus, I knew this place was beautiful and it would be easy to recruit here.”
Woodruff — who went 113-10 over the last four seasons as the coach at University of Scranton, a NCAA Division III program in the Landmark Conference — inherits a team that reached the NCAA Tournament two of the last seasons.
“The mindset is the same as it’s been in every season I’ve been a coach,” Woodruff said. “You just want to get the best out of each individual. At the end of the year, if you’ve maximized your potential collectively then you’ve done your job. Hopefully you would think wins come along with that, but I’ve had some .500 seasons where we really maximized what we had, and had some 25-win seasons where we thought maybe there should have been 26 or 27. It’s a matter of day-to-day getting the most out of every piece, and that includes players, assistant coaches and certainly holding myself to a high standard as well.”
Woodruff is putting his own stamp on the program.
“It’s been really good,” Bucknell senior Ellie Mack said. “It’s definitely been different. We have this whole new offense and defensive scheme. At the same time, our level of intensity and coach Woodruff’s expectations are really similar to what we’ve had in the past. In that sense, not really much has changed.”
There have been some challenges in learning a new system, but the experience has mostly been positive.
“I think they’ve gone pretty well,” Bucknell junior Tessa Brugler said. “It’s been a different transition for us, especially for me and the other upperclassmen. We’ve been under the same program and the same style of play. To switch that up is a challenge. It’s a challenge we’re willing to take on and we’re transitioning well.”
The biggest change for the Bison will come on the defensive end.
“Our defense this year isn’t as in the passing lanes as it used to be,” Brugler said. “It’s more of a pack-line, which is a hard thing for us to adjust to, especially because we’re so used to being in the passing lanes and getting those steals. I think it’s going to be good for the line-up we have this year.”
Woodruff said his biggest focus so far has been getting to know his players.
“We were fortunate to have some time in the summer to work with them, to start learning their strengths and weaknesses,” Woodruff said. “At the same time, you’re just trying to learn them as people — get to know them and try to build a relationship. It’s very difficult to coach someone effectively if you don’t know what buttons to push. Building those relationships is critical, and it’s ongoing.”
Holko is also changing things on the court as Susquehanna after taking over for Jim Reed, who is now an assistant at Bucknell.
“Coach Reed is a great guy,” Holko said. “I think he’s a great coach as far as Xs and Os. I’m very fortunate to have known him before this process of transitioning here. We have very different styles. I am very fast. I like to play fast. I can tell fans that it’s going to be fun to watch us. We’re going to share the ball a whole lot. We’re going to have a lot of people who can score the basketball. We’re not going to rely on just one or two players.”
Holko — who coached Marywood to a third-place finish in the Atlantic East Conference and an appearance in the semifinals of the AEC Tournament in her first season as a head coach last year — said one of the things impressed her during the interview process were the River Hawk players.
“The biggest thing that stood out to me was when I got to meet with the team during the interview process, I could really tell that we had a group here that wanted to win. They wanted to compete,” Holko said. “They didn’t have a great season last year, but we can definitely contend for a Landmark playoff spot. We’ve been really showing that.”
The new coaching staff has given the River Hawks a renewed excitement after a difficult last year.
“We all look forward to going to practice every day,” Susquehanna junior Erin McQuillen said. “We all want to win. Because we only won six games, it got to the point where before a game we were expecting to lose. That’s not the attitude to have. We all have more positive attitudes.”
Holko is also changing the way Susquehanna plays defense.
“A big focus with coach Holko is defense, and that was one of our biggest weaknesses last year,” McQuillen said. “We’re pretty much incorporating defense into more than half the practice every practice, and that’s going to help a lot.”
The River Hawks also have a new confidence entering their first season under Holko.
“We didn’t have the best season last year, but we’re a really talented team,” McQuillen said. “We’re not a 6-18 team, even though that’s what our record was. I’m really excited to shock the conference. We are an underdog going into this.
“With the change in coaching, we’re going to play a lot different. I think we’re going to be a lot stronger and a lot faster. I’m really looking forward to the season.”