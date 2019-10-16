The Associated Press
MONTREAL — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night in the fifth game of a six-game road trip.
Braydon Coburn, Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson scored for the Lightning (3-2-1), who were coming off a 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Nikita Kucherov added two assists.
The 25-year-old Vasilevskiy improved to 8-1-2 in his career against Montreal.
Jeff Petry scored the lone goal for the Canadiens (2-2-2) while Carey Price stopped 19-of-22 shots in defeat.
The Canadiens came into the matchup with the league’s fourth-best offense, scoring four goals per game, but they could only get one past Vasilevskiy.
Montreal struck first when Petry’s one-timer on the power play blew past last year’s Vezina Trophy winner at 15:46 of the first period. The home team finished 1 for 5 with the man advantage.
n Maple Leafs 4, Wild 2
TORONTO — Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists and Toronto overcame a slow start, and beat Minnesota.
Andreas Johnsson had a goal and an assist, and Auston Matthews and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.
Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly added four assists in the second period, tying a franchise record for assists in a period of a regular-season game set by Rick Vaive on March 12, 1984.
Luke Kunin and Gerald Mayhew scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk stopped 30 shots for the Wild, who were coming off a 2-0 win at Ottawa on Sunday.
After falling behind early for the sixth time in seven games overall and the fifth time in five home dates, Toronto rallied with four goals in the second period.
Tavares got things going at 1:58 when he scored on a slap shot off the post and past Dubnyk for his second of the season.