The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Masahiro Tanaka pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts for his fourth major league shutout, and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Monday night to increase their slim lead in the AL East.
DJ LeMahieu hit a two-run homer off Yonny Chirinos, and Cameron Maybin homered in his third consecutive game. That was all a dominant Tanaka (5-5) needed while throwing 76 of 111 pitches for strikes in his seventh complete game since coming over from Japan.
Edwin Encarnación received an enthusiastic ovation from fans in his Yankees debut after being acquired from Seattle in a trade late Saturday night. Batting fifth as the designated hitter, the veteran slugger went 0-for-4 with a strikeout his first time up.
n Angels 10, Blue Jays 5
TORONTO — Justin Upton homered on the first pitch he saw in his return from the injured list, Mike Trout had a solo homer among his four hits, and Los Angeles used a seven-run second inning to beat Toronto.
Toronto rookie Cavan Biggio hit two home runs — a solo shot in the first and a two-run drive in the eighth — the second multihomer game of his brief career.
n Red Sox 2, Twins 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Rick Porcello pitched seven shutout innings for Boston to outduel Minnesota ace Jose Berrios, and the Red Sox stretched their winning streak to a season-high six games with a victory over the Twins.
Porcello (5-6) allowed only four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts, just his third start out of 15 this season with seven or more innings completed. He threw eight scoreless innings to beat Oakland on April 30.
Berrios (8-3) struck out 10 batters in a season-most eight innings, with five hits and no walks allowed.
n Rangers 7, Indians 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Lance Lynn had another quality start, Danny Santana homered, and Texas beat Cleveland to spoil Mike Clevinger’s return from the injured list.
Lynn (8-4) struck out nine without a walk and gave up one run over seven innings.
Santana hit a two-run homer after Willie Calhoun’s two-out walk in the fourth. Clevinger was done after consecutive two-out walks in the fifth.
Clevinger (1-1) struck out seven and walked three in his first start since April 7.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
n Braves 12, Mets 3
ATLANTA — Mike Soroka won his eighth straight decision, Ozzie Albies homered and drove in four runs, and surging Atlanta beat New York.
Nick Markakis hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the fifth inning as the NL East-leading Braves improved to 13-3 in June, best in the majors this month. Atlanta, which scored 15 runs a day earlier against Philadelphia, has plated 90 runs in winning 10 of its last 11.
n Cardinals 5, Marlins 0
ST. LOUIS — Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter homered to back a strong outing by Miles Mikolas, and lead St. Louis to a win over Miami.
Mikolas (5-7) snapped a career-high losing streak of five straight decisions. He had not won a game since May 6 against Philadelphia.
n Phillies-Nationals postponed
WASHINGTON — The threat of rain postponed the game between Philadelphia and Washington.
The start of Monday’s game was delayed for nearly three hours before a decision was made to postpone. It will be made up at 1:05 p.m. as part of a day-night doubleheader Wednesday.
The four-game series will now begin tonight.
INTERLEAGUE
n Reds 3, Astros 2
CINCINNATI — Nick Senzel returned from an eye injury and drove in a pair of runs, Luis Castillo pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Cincinnati held on for a victory over Houston.