Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton will suit up one final time for the Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl before setting his sights on the 2023 NFL draft.
On Saturday, the redshirt senior announced his intention for the future via Instagram. Although a fifth-year player, Tarburton had the option to use an additional year of eligibility in 2023 because of the pandemic.
“Finally, my brothers, I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime,” Tarburton said, in part, in the statement he released on Instagram. “We have made some pretty awesome memories over the years. Without you all, I wouldn’t be in the position or the person I am today. You guys are everything to me. I can’t wait to go to battle one last time with you all in the Rose Bowl. With that being said, I am going to take that next step in my journey and chase my dreams in the NFL. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”
Tarburton contributed heavily to the defense as a starter during the regular season and accumulated 18 total tackles, including 10 solo stops. He registered two sacks in contests against Northwestern and Indiana. Tarburton was credited with forcing the first fumble of his career during the Nittany Lions’ Oct. 1 game against Northwestern, and he also managed to recover a fumble against the Wildcats. He collected a season-high four tackles in Penn State’s Nov. 19 win at Rutgers. He earned accolades as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches earlier this month.
Tarburton cracked Penn State’s starting rotation in 2021, logging eight starts and accumulating playing time in all 13 games. Last year, he earned the program’s Tim Shaw Thrive Award. The Green Lane, Pennsylvania, native collected 30 total tackles to go with a sack and a fumble recovery in 2021.
“My time here at Penn State has been nothing short of special,” Tarburton said in his statement. “Although it has never been easy, Penn State shaped me into the man I am today. There will always be a special place in my heart for Happy Valley and all it has to offer. To Coach (James) Franklin, (defensive line) Coach (John) Scott and all the other coaches who have helped me throughout my time at Penn State, thank you.”
Tarburton arrived at Penn State in 2018.