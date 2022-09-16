The Daily Item
Olympic wrestling champion David Taylor won his second world title on Friday while Zain Retherford fell just short in his bid for a senior world title.
Taylor, a two-time NCAA champion for Penn State and 2020 Olympic champion earned three takedowns in a 7-1 win over his rival, Hasan Yazdani of Iran, in the 86kg final.
Taylor won his second world title; he also claimed the title in 2018.
Retherford fell 10-0 to Japan’s Taishi Narikuni in the final at 70 Kg to settle for silver, his highest finish at the senior level. Retherford, a three-time NCAA champion from Penn State and former PIAA champion at Line Mountain, won a cadet world title in 2012.
Taylor and Retherford both compete out of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.