SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Ethan Van Belle overcame some control problems, and Michigan's offense continued to produce as a three-run first inning was the difference on Little League’s ultimate stage.
Michigan’s lineup proved to be the most consistently dangerous in the tournament, punctuating it with a 5-2 win over Ohio at Lamade Stadium.
The Great Lakes boys celebrated, held their banner high, and received a continuous stream of cheers from their fans.
“We are getting ready to celebrate with a lot of very important people,” Michigan manager Rick Thorning said. “As a coach and a father and parent it hasn’t kicked in yet. The emotions haven’t kicked in, but when I get around everybody, I think they will.”
Taylor North became the first Michigan team since 1959 to reign in the World Series, which was limited to U.S. teams due to the pandemic.
“I had some of the kids and other coaches had kids, and we decided to bring them together for a travel tournament,” Thorning said. “We got the boys together and they played really well. They’ve been practicing and playing together so long they were able to come together and do something special.”
The early run support held, but Michigan added insurance in the fifth when Lucas Farner and Gavin Ulin connected for back-to-back singles. Both runners scored on Jackson Surma’s second hit of the day.
The crowd chanted Surma’s name for nearly 30 seconds as they celebrated the two runs.
Van Belle’s cleanest inning came in the fourth as Michigan held a 3-1 advantage. He fanned the side to keep his team in front, but hit his limit of 85 pitches.
With their ace finished for the day, Michigan elected to go with Ulin, who scattered a hit, gave up a run, and struck a batter out to hold the lead.
“The key was just battling and hitting spots,” Thorning said. “We didn’t have our A-game today, but luckily the skill and athleticism got used through one. We’ll take that. It’s a very difficult sport to play.”
Van Belle was in a difficult position as he battled through control issues in the opening inning of the final. He walked two Ohio batters and gave up a single to another to load the bases with just one out. Thorning could see the concern on Van Belle’s face, quickly calling a mound visit.
Throning calmly talked to his pitcher, patted his back, and reassured him. Van Belle recorded a pop-out to shortstop before a strikeout ended the inning with no runs scored.
Surma got Michigan on the board in the bottom of the first when he drove a double through the infield to score two runs.
Ohio answered in the second when Van Belle gave up a single to Chase Moak, who scored when Cooper Clay followed with a single into left field.
Much like the first inning, Van Belle was able to pitch his way out of trouble with consecutive strikeouts to end the inning. He kept Ohio at bay until Ulin entered in the sixth with a 5-1 lead.
In the consolation game, Honolulu rebounded from Saturday's semifinal loss and delivered a quick start in a 5-0 win over South Dakota.
“The kids were more relaxed,” Honolulu manager Brandon Sardinha said. “It showed in their hitting and swings. South Dakota is a very tough team. For us to get some hits in there it was big for the kids.”
The win gave Hawaii back-to-back third-place finishes after the 2018 Honolulu Little League team won it all.
Sardinha wanted to win, but he also wanted to thank each one of his players by getting them playing time. He used a different pitcher in every inning.
Little League World Series
Championship
At South Williamsport
Taylor North, Michigan 5, Hamilton, Ohio 2
Ohio;010;001;—;2-6-2
Michigan;300;02x;—;5-8-0
Chance Retherford, Kaleb Harden (3) and Noah Davidson. Ethan Van Belle, Gavin Ulin (5) and Cameron Thorning.
WP: Van Belle. LP: Retherford.
Ohio: Chase Moak 1-for-2, triple, 2 runs.
Michigan: Jackson Surma 2-for-3, 2 doubles, run, 4 RBIs.
Third-place game
Honolulu, Hawaii 5, South Dakota 0
South Dakota;000;000;—;0-7-0
Hawaii;400;01x;—;5-6-0
Cason Mediger, Opland Sonnichsen (5) and Easton Riley. Eli lopa, Pele Payanal (2), Kamau Passi (3), Cade Nakama (4), KeKoa Payanal (5), Ryan Keanu (6) and Chasen Uyetake.
WP: lopa. LP: Mediger.
South Dakota: Easton Riley 1-for-1, double.
Hawaii: Kekoa Payanal 2-for-3, double, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Pele Payanal 1-for-1, double.