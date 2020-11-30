HERSHEY — If you looked closely at the Southern Columbia helmets, or at the flag that seniors Wade Kerstetter and Nick Ziegler bring onto the field before every game, there is a Tigers’ helmet with a No. 70, wrapped in roses on a black flag.
Its to honor a classmate — Keegan Shultz — who passed away in 2019.
So with an 11th state title wrapped up on Saturday afternoon with less than a minute left in a 42-14 win over Wilmington, the Tigers kneeled on the final play of the game without a left guard, the position Shultz would have started at this season.
After Logan Potter took a knee, he ran off the turf to the fence at the stands to give the football to Shultz’s parents.
Unsung defender
Gavin Garcia totaled more than 300 total offense yards in Saturday’s win, but he made a play on defense that didn’t show up on the box score, but turned out huge for Southern Columbia.
Leading by just a touchdown, and the Wilmington offense with the ball on the Southern Columbia 31, the Greyhounds were inching closer to the tying touchdown. Facing a third-and-11, Wilmington wanted to hit halfback Ethan Susen on a wheel route out of the backfield.
Garcia, lined up at outside linebacker, immediately stuck on Susen, forcing quarterback Caelen Bender to come of his primary read of Susen. By that time, it was too late. Braden Heim and Derek Wertman combined for a sack to end the threat.
After a punt, Garcia would push the lead to two scores with an 89-yard TD run just 2:31 before halftime.
Near miracle comeback
Jersey Shore almost made a miraculous comeback during Saturday’s Class 4A championship game against Thomas Jefferson.
Though they eventually fell 21-14 in the game, the Bulldogs were trailing by a score of 21-7 with 2:58 left in the game, and had managed just 20 yards of total offense.
However, Jersey Shore put together a touchdown drive, including converting a fourth down when quarterback Brandon Weary shoveled the ball to running back Cam Allison, while in the grasp of a Jefferson defender.
Jersey Shore would then recover an onside kick after scoring a touchdown with touchdown pass with 34 seconds left in the game.
The Bulldogs recovered the onside kick, got the ball to the 28 on a quick pass to Cayden Hess. The Bulldogs had four shots at the end zone, Thomas Jefferson batted down the fourth down pass in the end zone to clinch its fifth state title.