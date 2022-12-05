Division III of the Heartland Athletic Conference is loaded.
In the 22-23/23-24 cycle, the HAC elected to go back to three divisions- something we haven’t seen since the 19-20 season.
Five out of six teams in the division had winning records last season, and one is the defending league champion (Loyalsock Township).
“There are no easy wins,” said Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowich, who is entering his 3rd season at the helm in Catawissa.
The Lancers look to be the favorite in the new division. They’ve won the past four Division II titles and are always a formidable force in the District IV playoffs, in which they won the 3A bracket last season.
“As always, Loyalsock will be the team to beat,” said Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki.
The “twin-towers” duo of 6’5” Saraj Ali and 6’4” Brendan Clark is no-more for the Lancers, but they do return two key players in Jaylen Andrews and Gage Patterson, both of whom were all HAC-II honorable mentions last season as sophomores.
Bloomsburg, the other HAC-II qualifier into the league playoffs, again looks to be their biggest challenger. The Panthers lost division MVP Adam McGinley to graduation but return division first-team all-star Madden Locke.
Hughesville, who also returns a pair of HAC-II all-stars (Dylan Bieber and Carter Cowburn), should also play a factor in the league-playoff race.
Southern Columbia also feels they can compete for a league playoff berth, according to Woytowich.
“My goal and expectation every year as a coach is to compete for a PHAC title, qualify for the district playoffs, and compete for a district championship,” said Woytowich.
The Tigers will look to junior guard Brian Britton to carry the load on the offensive end. Britton, a HAC-II second-team all-star last season, will be picking up point guard duties as well.
Fellow second-team all-star Braeden Wisloski was also supposed to be back for the Tigers, but he elected to graduate early and start his studies at the University of Maryland, where he is playing Division I football.
“He was a big part of our team,” said Woytowich. “We’re going to be looking for guys to fill in his spot.”
Woytowich also identified Tyler Arnold, a member of the HAC-II defensive team last season, as somebody who is primed for a great season.
“He worked extremely hard over the summer in the weight room,” said Woytowich. “I think inside, he’ll be our scoring and rebounding presence.”
Local rivals Mount Carmel will also be a factor in the new division. The Red Tornadoes lost a bevy of key players to graduation and injuries sustained during football season, but they return three out of five starters for this campaign.
“We should only get better as the season progresses,” said Lazicki. “How good we will be depends on if we can maintain our intensity and focus.”
Warrior Run had a rough go last year, winning their season opening game against Saint Joseph’s Academy before losing 19 consecutive games after. However, they didn’t graduate a single player and have a very promising freshman class according to coach Eric Wertman.
“They have size, intelligence and play the game together well,” said Wertman. “They’ve demonstrated a strong work ethic and a willingness to learn.”
The Defenders might not be challenging for a division title quite yet, but they’re not a team to take lightly this year.
MOUNT CARMEL RED TORNADOES
Coach: John Lazicki, 23rd year
Last year: 14-10, District IV Class 3A Quarterfinals
Classification: District IV Class 3A
Roster: Chase Balichik, so., G; Nick Swaboski, jr., G; Hobi Forti, so., G/F; Orville Fesniak, jr., G; Tait Adams, so., F/C; Garrett Varano, sr., G; Jacob Schultz, jr., F/C; Luke Blessing, so., G/F; Jagr Delaney, so., F/C; Damen Milewski, sr., G; Nick Nestico, sr., G/F; Noah Shimko, so., C.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA TIGERS
Coach: Mike Woytowich, 3rd year
Last year: 15-10, District IV 3A 3rd place, PIAA Qualifier
Classification: District IV Class 3A
Roster: Tyler Arnold, sr., F/C; Jake Toczylousky, jr., F/C; Jacob Davis, sr., G; Chase Higgins, sr., C; Brian Britton, jr., G; Isaac Carter, jr., F; Jacob Hoy, jr., G/F; Dominic Fetterolf, so., F; Travis Wegrzynowicz, so., G; William Swank, so., G; Dylan Stine, so., F/C; Braydon Griscavage, fr., G/F; Ben Gehret, fr., G; Nathan Gallagher, fr., G; Anthony Martino, fr., F/C.
WARRIOR RUN DEFENDERS
Coach: Eric Wertman, 6th year
Last year: 1-19
Classification: District IV Class 3A
Roster: Mason Sheesly, sr., G; Nathan Axtman, sr., G/F; Carter Marr, jr., G; Chase Beachel, jr., G/F; Ryan Newton, jr., F/C; Mason Hulsizer, jr., G/F; Aden Lewis, jr., G; Damien Brown, jr., F; Michael Kemock, so., G; Cooper Wilkins, so., G; Gavin Gortin, so., F/C; Jake Brukhart, so., G; Donovan Figueroa, so., G; Keagen Watson, so., G; Aiden McKee, fr., C; Griffen Harrington, fr., F; Landon Paulson, fr., G.