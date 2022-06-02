Tyler Swineford voiced what many in the Selinsgrove dugout were thinking.
“Do not let Tucker Teats get hot!” yelled the Seals junior third baseman. “Do not let Tucker Teats get hot!”
It was mere moments after Teats belted a run-scoring double to the deepest part of Bruggeworth Field in the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional final. The sophomore’s two-out jolt gave the Seals a three-run lead in the fourth inning, and it stood as the decisive run in a 3-2 win over North Pocono.
Tuesday’s game-winning RBI was two months in the making, the latest step in Teats’ journey from Selinsgrove’s leadoff spot to the potent bottom third of the Seals’ batting order.
Selinsgrove earned its first PIAA tournament berth since winning the 2019 Class 4A state championship. The 2020 season was canceled due the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Seals lost their first Class 5A subregional game 1-0 a year ago.
Selinsgrove (20-2) plays District 3 third-place Susquehannock (19-5) on Monday at a site and time to be announced.
Teats hit his way into a starting role as a freshman a year ago, posting a .308 average with 13 runs scored batting almost exclusively in the nine-hole for a 15-win team. He followed that with a busy sophomore year, rushing for 628 yards and nine touchdowns (both second-most on the football team), and then going 30-13 with a district bronze medal on the wrestling mat. He excelled in both sports, which fed his competitive side until baseball rolled around.
“At the beginning of the season I was so pumped. I was ready,” Teats said. “I was coming in after wrestling and real excited to go play on a baseball field. That’s my favorite (sport). I love it.”
The excitement around the team was heightened for Teats when he was tapped to bat leadoff in place of senior Brandon Hile, who opted to compete in track and field. Teats struggled out of the gate, however, starting 0-for-8 before opening the Seals’ fourth game with a hit against Lewisburg. He hit just .200 (8-for-40) in the leadoff spot over the season’s first 12 games, an average bolstered by a 3-for-6 day at Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contender Central Mountain.
“At the beginning of the year I lined the balls but I couldn’t find a hole,” he said. “Then I got in my head mentally, thinking I’m not going good. (Eventually) I ended up coming out of it.”
Teats went 0-for-4 in Selinsgrove’s first loss, 6-4 to Altoona in the Curve Classic on April 29. The next day against Hollidaysburg, Teats went 0-for-4 in the No. 6 hole, though he scored a run in the win.
Since then — in a string of nine games that spanned the month of May — Teats batted .333 (8-for-24) with at least one hit in all but two games. He hit .313 (5-for-16) in the six-hole through the end of the regular season, then .375 (3-for-8) from the No. 8 spot — comfortably between left-handed sticks Andrew Gephart and Ben Gearhart — in three postseason games.
“(Teats) gets a little upset sometimes if he doesn’t get a hit or this and that,” said Seals senior Teague Hoover. “I tell him, ‘Hey, when we get in the playoffs that’s when it matters.’ He delivered.”
Teats’ move was among several significant changes to Selinsgrove’s lineup since opening day.
Left-hand-batting sophomores Josh Domaracki and Gannon Steimling shifted from the middle of the order to the top two spots, respectively. Steimling, the catcher who leads the team with a .500 average (32-for-64), was fifth until batting second in the season’s 10th game; Domaracki (.323) moved to the leadoff spot in place of Teats on April 29. The shuffling settled with sophomore Mason Richter (.426) ahead of senior pitching ace Ryan Reich in the middle of the order behind Hoover (.431) and Swineford (.355) — a sequence of four right-handed, power bats who have combined for 66 RBIs.
Gephart (.268), a junior who settled into the DH role in the season’s fifth game, and sophomore Ben Gearhart (.340) bookend Teats well. In Tuesday’s game, Gephart led off the home third with a single, and Gearhart doubled with one out, setting the table for Steimling’s key two-out, two-run single.
“It’s amazing,” Hoover said. “I’ll be honest, at the beginning of the season I was a little nervous. I knew we had our pitching set, but our bats weren’t clicking. Now, everyone’s started coming through. Ben Gearhart, he’s turning the lineup over, and Gephart wasn’t our DH at first. I feel like we’re so far into the season that everyone knows their role.
“That’s what we talk about. Everyone knows their role ... and we pick each other up.”
Case in point: Steimling, Richter, Teats and Gearhart — all sophomores — were 5-for-8 Tuesday off North Pocono ace Gavin Chillot, a hard-throwing righty. Moreover, the Seals struck out only twice against the Pitt recruit who was originally committed to LSU. He averaged 7.97 strikeouts per 7 innings.
“They know how to swing the bat — even on the bench. Couple guys who didn’t even play (Tuesday) can swing the bat,” said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. “That’s one thing that’s really good and solid about this team is we have depth. I can put any guy out there, and they can handle just about anybody.”
The Seals had the offense to back their stellar pitching in an 11-0 start, despite Teats’ struggles in the leadoff spot. Now they boast an offense that has produced a three-run lead in the first inning of two playoff games, and a two-run lead by the third inning of the third.
Teats has been right in the thick of it. His 16 runs scored and nine RBIs are tied for fourth and fifth, respectively, on the team.
“I’ve just been working at it, sticking to the basics and the fundamentals, and keeping the mentality that I’m the best out there,” he said. “I just need to keep working as best I can, and do my part on the team.”