ALTOONA — Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin knew it would be tough for his 189-pound sophomore Tucker Teats to reach the semifinals of the Class 3A Northwest Regional wrestling tournament on Friday.
"It was a tall order, but I knew it could possibly happen," Martin said.
It didn't help matters that Teats trailed Meadville's Griffin Buzzell early in their quarterfinal bout.
"I told him to just pull the trigger and see what happens," Martin said. "He ended up decking the kid in the second period. That was the most exciting part of our night."
Teats pinned Buzzell in 3:01 to become one of four Seals to reach the semifinals, which are scheduled for today. Landyn Lukens (106), Auden Gaugler (152) and Steven Miller (215) also reached the semifinals for Selinsgrove.
Shikellamy will have Isaac McGregor (132) and Gage Wolfe (172) in today's semifinals.
While Teats may have provided the most exciting part of the Seals' night, Shikellamy's Gabby Bradigan — one of seven Braves still alive in the consolation bracket — may have provided the most exciting part of the first day overall.
Bradigan pinned Meadville's Mark Dalit in 5:58 in a preliminary bout at 126 pounds, and is believed to be the first girl to win a match at the Class 3A Northwest Regional.
"It was an incredible match," Shikellamy coach Tim Boetsch said. "She was down 13-6 going into the third period. She got a half-nelson and a wrist, and kept running it. It was a battle, but her will to win just overcame.
"I think all our wrestlers could take a lesson from Gabby to wrestle the whole time. The whole gym went nuts."
Bradigan lost in the quarterfinals to Brady Collins of Clearfield to drop into the consolation bracket.
For the Braves, McGregor pinned both of his opponents to reach the semifinals.
"He was really pushing the pace," Boetsch said. "He has a few favorite moves, and he was able to pull those off."
Wolfe won his preliminary match by fall, and then topped the second seed, Magnus Lloyd from General McLane, by 13-6 decision.
"He definitely wrestled well," Boetsch said. "He controlled both matches, and wrestled his style."
The session got off to a good start for the Seals as Lukens grabbed an 8-4 decision in his preliminary match. He followed that by pinning Joey Bomberger of Juniata in 3:12 in the quarterfinals. Gaugler beat Westin Chess of Meadville by 6-1 decision in the first round, and then pinned Nate Smith from Bellefonte. His semifinal opponent will be top-seeded Luke Sipes from Altoona.
Miller defeated Juniata's Jon Kauffman by 6-5 decision in the quarterfinals.
"I was hoping we would get four in the semifinals," Martin said. "I wasn't sure though, because at this tournament anyone can beat anyone. Having four of six in the semis, I'm happy with the effort."
Leo Martinez (126) and Ethan Miller (172) are still alive in the consolation bracket for the Seals.
"All six have a tall order to get that done," Martin said of qualifying for states. "They just need to wrestle their best. That's what I preach all the time."
In addition to Bradigan, Alex Reed (113), CJ Keener (138), Conner Wetzel (145), Coltyn Sempko (160), Mason Rebuck (215) and Blake Vankirk (285) are in the consolation bracket.
"For the wrestlers in the consolations, it's brand new day," Boetsch said. "They've got to win every match, and can't carry any negative emotions from (Friday). ... We're in good spirits.
"The goal is to get people advanced to Hershey. I'm certainly expecting to have at least a couple going."
CLASS 3A NORTHWEST REGIONAL
TEAM SCORES
1) CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 71; 2) MIFFLIN COUNTY 64; 3) CLEARFIELD 62; 4) WILLIAMSPORT 57; 5) STATE COLLEGE 47.5; 6) CATHEDRAL PREP 46.5; 7) SELINSGROVE 44; 8) BELLEFONTE 39.5; 9) SHIKELLAMY 35; 10) ST. MARY'S 26.
PRELIMINARY ROUND
106 Teige Berger (General McLane) F Xavier Lutz (Clearfield), 1:54; Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove) DEC Ben Fuller (Meadville), 8-4; Joey Bomberger (Juniata) MD Matt Marrs (Carrick), 9-0; Keegan Oler (Cathedral Prep) F Carson Krupka (Hollidaysburg), 5:27; Cameron Garcia (Bellefonte) F Aubree Donahue (DuBois), 1:08; Jonathan Coates (State College) F Jakari King (Allderdice), 0:58
113 Clayton Foster (Central Mountain) F Ethan Snyder (General McLane), 3:18; Alex Reed (Shikellamy) F Jaidon Jones (Carrick), 2:18; Caleb Anderson (Meadville) F Cameron Suzencky (Obama Academy), 0:51; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Nick Irwin (Altoona), 2:25; Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney) F Reese Thompson (Allderdice), 0:16
120 Logan Sallot (McDowell) TF Adam Rougeaux (Clearfield), 17-2 3:51; Cole Neil (Saint Marys) F Noah Horne (Hollidaysburg), 1:37; Luke Ananea (Central Mountain) F Steven Mrzlack (Carrick), 0:23; Cyrus Hurd (Cathedral Prep) F Eli Wisor (Altoona), 1:21; Casey Smith (Juniata) F Devan Poe (Bradford), 0:24; Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County) TF Mharel Lyons (Erie), 15-0 2:18
126 Jacob Campbell (State College) F Devon Harris (Williamsport), 4:41; Ashton Smith (Carrick) MD Cam Williams (Warren), 14-4; Brady Collins (Clearfield) F Noah Weaver (Bellefonte), 1:15; Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy) F Mark Dait (Meadville), 5:58;Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove) F Khalil Collins (Obama Academy), 0:57
132 Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County) F Bobby Blue (McDowell), 0:40; Aidan O'shea (Bellefonte) TF Ben Watkins (General McLane), 16-0 3:06; Ty Aveni (Clearfield) F Santiago Bradbury (Westinghouse), 1:06; Isaac Mcgregor (Shikellamy) F Daniel Painter (Juniata), 2:37; Brendan Orr (DuBois) F Mason Maxwell (Carrick), 0:38
138 Hudson Spires (General McLane) DEC Charles Keener (Shikellamy), 4-2; Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) F Lucas Kurelowech (McDowell), 1:27; Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain) MD Brett Thompson (Bradford), 12-3; Gage Long (Bellefonte) F Mitchell Barronner (Hollidaysburg), 3:25
145 Kyle Cousins (General McLane) DEC Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy), 7-1; Austin Mitchell (DuBois) DEC Logan Carrick (McDowell), 7-4; Will Young (Altoona) F Jai'von Bottoms (Obama Academy), 3:05; Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) DEC Andrew Wolfanger (Saint Marys), 5-2; Deakon Scheaffer (Mifflin County) TF Matt Rump (Carrick), 19-2 6:00
152 Artis Simmons (McDowell) MD Karson Kline (Clearfield), 14-4; Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) DEC Westin Chess (Meadville), 6-1; Nate Smith (Bellefonte) DEC Jermaine Williams (Brashear), 11-5; Kaemen Smith (Cathedral Prep) F Kaileb Wilkinson (Allderdice), 1:05; Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) DEC Parker Kearns (Mifflin County), 5-2; Braylen Corter (Central Mountain) F Dante Duncan (Obama Academy), 4:40
160 Clay Mallory (Cathedral Prep) DEC Josh Hershbine (State College), 4-2 SV; Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain) MD Dan Mulligan (General McLane), 11-2; Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys) F Caiden Kron (Carrick), 1:20; Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy) F Josh Bomberger (Juniata), 1:10; Lukas Laktash (Bradford) F Michael Woodson (Brashear), 0:22
172 Braden Newby (State College) F Ty Tidball (Meadville), 5:35; Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep) F Avery Aurand (Mifflin County), 0:38; Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove) F Mateo Bradbury (Westinghouse), 0:36; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) MD Elijah Houser (Altoona), 20-7; Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) F Marcos Gonzalez (Obama Academy), 0:13
189 Carter Weaverling (State College) F Toa Mata'afa grove (Erie), 2:34; Damien Galentine (Central Mountain) F Jessi Stempka (General McLane), 2:29; Ryan White (DuBois) F Nick Knoblach (Carrick), 1:41; Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County) F Tom Paternoster (Allderdice), 0:59; Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport) F Marquan Tissinger (Greater Johnstown), 1:51; Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) F Shawn Solomon (Brashear), 2:50
215 Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy) F Russ Wismer (General McLane), 1:57; Jonathan Kauffman (Juniata) F Marcus Wahila (Allderdice), 2:20; Troy Peterson (McDowell) F Rio Moon (Brashear), 0:54; Anson Wagner (Mifflin County) TF Charlie Lundy (Williamsport), 15-0 4:00; Nicklas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg) F Marquese Howard (Perry), 2:22
285 Shane Focht (State College) DEC Jack Sroka (McDowell), 4-2; Rowere Calloway (Brashear) DEC Rally Hoover (Hollidaysburg), 14-12 SV; Jaxson Pupo (Mifflin County) F Blake Vankirk (Shikellamy), 0:13; Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) F Tyler Putnam (Bellefonte), 0:38
QUARTERFINAL ROUND
106 Luke Hileman (Altoona) F Teige Berger (General McLane), 0:33; Landyn Lukens (Selinsgrove) F Joey Bomberger (Juniata), 3:12; Keegan Oler (Cathedral Prep) F Cameron Garcia (Bellefonte), 1:54; Aiden Beimel (Saint Marys) F Jonathan Coates (State College), 3:35
113 Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) F Clayton Foster (Central Mountain), 1:08; Garrett Choates (Bellefonte) DEC Alex Reed (Shikellamy), 7-4; Evan Davis (Clearfield) F Caleb Anderson (Meadville), 1:42; Nic Allison (Mifflin County) F Dysen Gould (Punxsutawney), 3:06
120 Asher Cunningham (State College) DEC Logan Sallot (McDowell), 7-0; Luke Ananea (Central Mountain) DEC Cole Neil (Saint Marys), 7-3; Casey Smith (Juniata) DEC Cyrus Hurd (Cathedral Prep), 8-5; Hunter Johnson (Mifflin County) TF Luke Segraves (Williamsport), 15-0 2:34
126 Jake Vandee (Cathedral Prep) TF Jacob Campbell (State College), 17-2 3:47; Taylor Smith (Juniata) F Ashton Smith (Carrick), 1:20; Brady Collins (Clearfield) F Gabby Bradigan (Shikellamy), 1:19; Dalton Perry (Central Mountain) F Leo Martinez (Selinsgrove), 0:31
132 Braden Bower (Williamsport) F Blake Aumiller (Mifflin County), 0:30; Aidan O'shea (Bellefonte) DEC Ty Aveni (Clearfield), 7-0; Isaac Mcgregor (Shikellamy) F Sammy Staab (Cathedral Prep), 1:29; Luke Simcox (Central Mountain) F Brendan Orr (DuBois), 2:48
138 Pierson Manville (State College) TF Hudson Spires (General McLane), 19-4 4:16; Jake Cunningham (Mifflin County) DEC Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois), 7-3; Taylor Weaver (Central Mountain) F Brighton Anderson (Meadville), 3:31; Gage Long (Bellefonte) DEC Nolan Barr (Clearfield), 3-0
145 Jude Swisher (Bellefonte) F Kyle Cousins (General McLane), 1:49; Will Young (Altoona) DEC Austin Mitchell (DuBois), 7-6; Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) DEC Steffan Lynch (Cathedral Prep), 2-1; Riley Bower (Williamsport) MD Deakon Scheaffer (Mifflin County), 12-1
152 Luke Sipes (Altoona) DEC Artis Simmons (McDowell), 3-1; Aiden Gaugler (Selinsgrove) F Nate Smith (Bellefonte), 0:41; Kaemen Smith (Cathedral Prep) MD Lane Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 12-4; Carter Weaver (Williamsport) F Braylen Corter (Central Mountain), 2:31
160 Roman Morrone (Williamsport) F Clay Mallory (Cathedral Prep), 1:26; Rocco Serafini (Central Mountain) DEC Isaac Dellaquilla (Saint Marys), 7-0; Caleb Butterfield (McDowell) DEC Coltyn Sempko (Shikellamy), 10-7; Kyler Everly (Mifflin County) DEC Lukas Laktash (Bradford), 4-1
172 Waylon Wehler (Saint Marys) DEC Braden Newby (State College), 5-2; Kelyn Blossey (Cathedral Prep) F Ethan Miller (Selinsgrove), 4:20; Mark Mcgonigal (Clearfield) MD Aaron Sleeth (Hollidaysburg), 11-3; Gage Wolfe (Shikellamy) DEC Magnus Lloyd (General McLane), 13-6
189 Carter Chamberlain (Clearfield) DEC Carter Weaverling (State College), 9-2; Damien Galentine (Central Mountain) DEC Ryan White (DuBois), 5-4; Trey Shoemaker (Mifflin County) F Sebastian Robinson (Williamsport), 5:20; Tucker Teats (Selinsgrove) F Griffin Buzzell (Meadville), 3:06
215 Nicholas Pavlechko (State College) F Mason Rebuck (Shikellamy), 3:10; Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) DEC Jonathan Kauffman (Juniata), 6-5; Anson Wagner (Mifflin County) DEC Troy Peterson (McDowell), 4-2; Hayden Kovalick (Clearfield) F Nicklas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg), 0:53
285 Charles Crews (Williamsport) F Brayden Blackwell (Central Mountain), 1:45; Shane Focht (State College) DEC Rowere Calloway (Brashear), 3-1; Oliver Billotte (Clearfield) F Jaxson Pupo (Mifflin County), 1:00; Wilson Spires (General McLane) DEC Zach Gallagher (DuBois), 5-2