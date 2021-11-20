PHILADELPHIA — Tiarra East scored 16 points to lead host Temple to a 59-46 win over Bucknell in nonleague women's basketball Saturday.
Taylor O'Brien scored 13 points, and Carly Krsul had 12 points off the bench for the Bison.
Temple snapped a two-game losing streak, and improved to 2-2 on the season. The Owls came into the game shooting 16.0 percent (8-of-50) from 3-point range on the season, but they hit seven of their first 15 3-pointers Saturday to build an early lead.
Bucknell (1-2) was also hot early, starting 3-for-3 from the arc behind two treys from O'Brien and one from Cecelia Collins. O'Brien's triple from the top of the key gave the Bison an 11-9 lead, but Temple scored six straight points, including a 3 from East, to take the lead for good.
Temple built a couple of 10-point leads in the second quarter, and took a 35-26 edge into the locker room. The Owls stretched that margin to 14 at 48-34 by the end of the third quarter, but the Bison hung around in the fourth by limiting Temple to just a single field goal in the period.
A 3-pointer from Julie Kulesza and a fastbreak layup by O'Brien after a Krsul blocked shot cut Bucknell's deficit to seven at 50-43 with 5:48 to play. Mia Davis finally made Temple's first field goal of the fourth quarter at the 5:31 mark, and then the game was stuck on 52-43 all the way to the final minute, when Temple finished it off with a 6-for-6 effort from the free-throw line.
Temple was just 1-for-10 from the floor in the fourth quarter, but a Bison comeback attempt was stymied by 3-for-14 shooting in the period.
Temple 59, Bucknell 46
Bucknell (1-2)
Taylor O'Brien 5-14 1-2 13; Cecelia Collins 1-6 3-4 6; Emma Shaffer 3-5 0-0 6; Marly Walls 1-8 0-0 3; Tai Johnson 0-3 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 6-10 2-2 12; Julie Kulesza 2-8 0-0 6; Remi Sisselman 0-4 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 6-8 46.
Temple (2-2)
Mia Davis 6-10 1-2 14; Jasha Clinton 3-10 1-2 9; Emani Mayo 2-3 2-2 7; Alexa Williamson 2-6 0-0 4; Jalynn Holmes 0-6 0-0 0; Tiarra East 6-11 2-2 16; Jiselle Thomas 2-3 4-4 9; Kyra Wood 0-1 0-0 0; Aniya Gourdine 0-0 0-0 0; Shantay Taylor 0-0 0-0 0; Caranda Perea 0-0 0-0 0; Makayla Waleed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 10-12 59.
Halftime: Temple, 35-26. 3-point goals: Bucknell 6-18 (O'Brien 2-2, Collins 1-3; Walls 1-4; Johnson 0-2; Kulesza 2-6; Sisselman 0-1); Temple 7-19 (Davis 1-3; Clinton 2-6; Mayo 1-1; Holmes 0-1; East 2-6; Thomas 1-2); Rebounds: Bucknell 30 (O'Brien 9, Krsul 9); Temple 41 (Davis 10); Assists: Bucknell 12 (Walls 3); Temple 11 (Clinton 5); Steals: Bucknell 7 (O'Brien 3); Temple 5 (Davis 2); Turnovers: Bucknell 11; Temple 16; Total fouls: Bucknell 12; Temple 13. A: 1,036.