LEWISBURG — Returning to the friendly confines of Sojka Pavilion after a weekend setback to Quinnipiac seemed just what the doctor ordered for the Bucknell women.
Unfortunately, Temple didn’t get the prescription.
“This is a very tough place to play,” said Temple coach Tonya Cardoza. “To come here and get a win, I’m a happy camper.”
The visiting Owls (4-2) got 20-point performances from Mia Davis and Ashley Jones, plus 17 huge points off the bench from Lena Niang, while shooting 55 percent from the field in a 72-61 win over Bucknell on Tuesday.
“I’m disappointed,” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. “I thought we’d come out with a real spirited, united effort, and we just didn’t.”
Bucknell (2-3) used a 9-0 run to build an 18-12 lead through one quarter, but Temple kept it going back-and-forth for much of the half. The Owls did not lead by more than three and the Bison by more than six over the first 25 minutes. Temple, thanks to Niang, hit a few 3-pointers early, while Bucknell used offensive rebounding to generate second-chance looks and foul shots.
The Bison led by one at the half and quickly jumped to a 38-34 advantage with an Ally Johnson 3-pointer. That’s when Temple roared to life, using a 12-1 run to build a 46-39 advantage.
“It felt like we were up forever, and then we didn’t make shots and even missed a couple of free throws in that stretch — and they started making shots,” Woodruff said. “I turned to an assistant and said, ‘We just missed a chance to extend the lead.’”
Bucknell climbed to within four, but Temple pulled away and extended its lead to 59-49, with Davis and Jones doing the bulk of the work for the Owls.
“They’re both hard to guard, but we don’t want the scoring to be only those two,” Cardoza said. “We want to try to have three or four factoring in that over the game.”
Bucknell, however, had one last gasp in it. The Bison scored 11 of the next 14 points — with Tessa Brugler and Taylor O’Brien collecting critical offensive rebounds and putbacks — to pull within 62-60 with just more than two minutes to play. Temple then got a couple defensive stops and rebuilt its advantage from the foul line.
Jones scored a game-high 24 points for the Owls, while Davis added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Temple, which bounced back after a 31-point loss to Connecticut.
“We were worried about coming here off of that loss to UConn because you can then have a letdown game after that,” Cardoza said. “(The Bison) did their thing; they made it difficult early and clogged the lanes on us. If Niang’s shots don’t fall, this is a whole different story.”
Brugler collected 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bison, including eight on the offensive glass. Bucknell doubled up the Owls on the offensive boards for the game, by a 16-6 count.
“That is definitely a positive to pull from the game if you’re trying to find one,” Woodruff said. “Rebounding and winning the battle on the glass was one of the keys to the game, and they zeroed in on that. Tessa was doing work underneath.”
Ellie Mack chipped in 12 points for the Bison, while Taylor O’Brien added 11 in the loss.
TEMPLE 72, BUCKNELL 61
Temple (4-2) 72
Alexa Williamson 0-1 1-2 1; Mia Davis 8-12 4-4 20; Ashley Jones 10-18 2-2 24; Marissa Mackins 2-6 0-0 5; Emani Mayo 0-2 0-0 0; Asonah Alexander 0-0 3-4 3; Lena Niang 6-8 1-2 17; Shannen Atkinson 1-2 0-0 1. Totals 27-49 11-14 72
Bucknell (2-3) 61
Ellie Mack 5-12 2-2 12; Marly Walls 2-6 2-2 6; Ally Johnson 3-11 0-0 9; Abby Kapp 4-13 0-0 9; Tessa Brugler 5-10 5-6 15; Taylor O’Brien 4-14 1-4 10. Totals 23-66 10-14 61
Halftime: Bucknell, 33-32. 3-point goals: Temple 7-16 (Jones 2-5; Mackins 1-4; Mayo 0-1; Niang 4-6), Bucknell 5-24 (Mack 0-2; Walls 0-1; Johnson 3-9; Kapp 1-9; O’Brien 1-3). Rebounds: Temple 32 (Davis 10), Bucknell 33 (Brugler 11). Assists: Temple 17 (Alexander 8), Bucknell 14 (Walls 6). Turnovers: Temple 12, Bucknell 10. Total fouls: Temple 15, Bucknell 16. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. A: 892.