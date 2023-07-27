NEWTOWN SQUARE — During the second day of the Pennsylvania Little League Major Division Baseball state tournament, the temperature, run scoring and drama all markedly increased.
After Thursday’s action, Northern Lebanon and Media both advanced to the winner’s bracket final and did so in dramatic fashion. As a result, both teams have an off day today before playing at 2 p.m. Saturday.
In Thursday’s first winner’s bracket game, Northern Lebanon had to come from behind against East Side after it went down 3-0 in the top of the first inning. Northern Lebanon scored four runs in the bottom of the first to take a one-run lead. Two of those runs came courtesy of a home run from Jonathan Zimmerman.
After East Side scored another run in the second, the two teams kept trading runs until the bottom of the sixth. That was when Rory Smyth walked it off with an RBI single that gave Northern Lebanon a 6-5 win. Smyth finished the game 3-for-3.
The loss slotted East Side opposite Mifflinburg in an elimination game tonight at 6 p.m. East Side defeated DuBois, 6-5, on Wednesday before losing to Northern Lebanon.
“We told the boys, ‘Six more wins to win this,’” said Mifflinburg coach Chris Snyder. “I mean it’s not over. It’s an uphill climb. It’s gonna be difficult, but we can do it if we just put our heads down and keep playing every game. When it’s all over, we’ll see where we’re at.”
In Thursday’s nightcap, Media held off Back Mountain National 4-3 to set up the date with Northern Lebanon.
The game was a stalemate until the bottom of the fourth when Media broke through with two-run homers from Austin Crowley and Nolan Gratton. Back Mountain immediately responded in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer by Gavin Bayer and a ground-rule double RBI by Trevor Cunningham.
Media’s Chase D’Ambrosio was one strike away from closing out the game in the top of the sixth, but he suffered an apparent arm injury with a 2-2 count. However, Nate Hellberg got the strike Media needed when he caught the batter looking. After the loss, players from Back Mountain went to Media’s dugout to check on D’Ambrosio in a show of sportsmanship.
Back Mountain will take on DuBois in today’s first elimination game at 3 p.m. The winners of today’s elimination games will meet Saturday at 5 p.m.
DuBois staved off elimination with a 6-4 win over Council Rock Newtown to open Thursday’s action.