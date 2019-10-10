The New England Patriots are undefeated. There is no question that is thanks to an easy schedule and the top-ranked defense.
Other than that, there are lots of unanswered questions about where this season is going over the next few weeks and months.
Here are 10 questions worth watching be answered as the season is nearly one-third over:
1. What are the Texans?
We may get an answer to that one very soon, as soon as around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Texans are 3-2, with what looks like a good coaching staff and good personnel in key areas, yet we are waiting for the Super Bowl run. They travel to Kansas City, which will be hot after its disappointing loss to the Colts last Sunday night. If coach Bill O’Brien can help guide his squad to a win against the Chiefs, we will probably look at the Texans differently. Otherwise, no change.
2. Is Reich good?
You would have to look far and wide for anyone associated with the NFL to say a bad word about Frank Reich. But can he coach? It’s early — five games into 2019 — but it appears he can do so at a decent level. Most of the teams that lost their starting QB (injury or retirement) are a mess outside of the Colts and Saints. He was the right-hand man in Philadelphia when the Eagles beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2017. So he probably isn’t afraid of New England. The problem is getting to the Patriots in January. At 3-2, with low expectations following Andrew Luck’s retirement, he is an early Coach of the Year favorite.
3. Is the Saints’ schedule
a help?
The New Orleans Saints haven’t lost a thing since Drew Brees injured his thumb against the Rams. Backup Teddy Bridgewater was paid $8 million for a reason. The Saints have shown signs of morphing into the 2018 Patriots, which were based on balance on offense and a good defense. The best news of all, though, is their schedule. The Saints, 4-1, should be favored in every game they play the rest of the season, which bodes well for Brees’ return.
4. Will the Patriots go
undefeated?
The Patriots, 5-0 heading into tonight’s game against the Giants, will probably be favored in the remaining 11 games. That was a goal for the Pats and coach Bill Belichick in 2007 after the Belichick fine ($1 million) for “Spygate.” The Patriots were on a mission. The coach admitted on a post-2018 video, that it probably would’ve been better if the team had lost. Winning Super Bowls supercedes the attempt for a perfect record. The pressure and energy exerted is not worth it.
5. Are the Packers for real?
Well, that might be up to the quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. If he can accept a lesser role on the stat sheet for more wins, the Packer will be fine. So far, so good. He is ranked 23rd among starters in QB rating at 93.4 with only six TD passes. It appears Rodgers is not all-in just yet, but if he learns anything from following Brady’s career, winning supercedes everything. The Packers defense is very good, and they can run the ball, two new developments under coach Matt LaFleur.
6. Will the Bills stay on the Pats’ tail?
The Bills showed a lot of moxie Sunday going to Tennessee and controlling the game with their defense before taking the win on the road, 14-7. It was a huge bounceback game from the disappointing four-turnover loss to the Patriots, 16-10. Their defense is not just good, it’s very good. It might have to be great to truly threaten the Patriots, who are a game ahead in the AFC East. The Jets and Dolphins are finished. That should be four easy wins for the Bills to get them to double figures and another playoff return. If Josh Allen improves — and that’s a big if — they will keep the Pats on their AFC East toes through December.
7. Is Belichick a QB Whisperer?
Guess who drafted Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett? It was Belichick, and those three are now starting quarterbacks — making up about 10 percent of the starting QBs — with a combined record of 12-2. While Brady and Jimmy G are the only undefeated starting QBs, Brissett has the most impressive win, over the Chiefs in Kansas City. That’s a tough position to draft, particularly at the franchise level, and hitting on three guys is a big deal.
8. Is McCaffrey the MVP?
There is still a lot of football to play, but no player on offense has had more of an impact than Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. He leads the NFL in rushing yards (587), total yards (866) and is second in TDs (7). He has been a consistent performer since he was drafted eighth overall by the Panthers in 2017. His numbers have improved each year, including this one, which is appreciated by the voters. The win-loss record could be a deterrent, as well as Patrick Mahomes’ talents, but he’s in the discussion. He has added about 15 pounds this offseason, which allows him to be a big contributor on every down.
9. Is Tomlin on the hotseat?
We know the Steelers change coaches about as often as Haley’s Comet comes around. But it doesn’t look great right now for Mike Tomlin. While the QB issues are real, it’s the other aspects of the team — defense and special teams — that are disconcerting. The Steelers, for all intents and purposes, don’t have an identity. They don’t do anything well. Their offensive and defensive lines were rated in the top five coming into the season. But nothing is coming easy for the 1-4 Steelers. He wouldn’t be removed during the season because that’s not the way the Steelers operate. But is a 6-10 or 7-9 acceptable? Is a defense ranking 24th in yards allowed or 16th in points allowed acceptable? Is there a plan to fix this?
10. Who is the worst?
It’s close between the Dolphins, Redskins and Bengals. The Bengals are 0-5, but three of those losses were by four points or less. The Redskins lost their opener to the Eagles, 32-27, but it’s gotten progressively worse each week with losses by 10, 16, 21 and 26. The Dolphins, despite having played one fewer game, probably take the cake of a sorry lot, having scored only 26 points in four games (6.5 per game) while allowing an astounding 163 points (40.1 per game). We may have some type of answer when the Redskins travel to Miami on Sunday. Now that will be interesting.