The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Lucas McCauley tossed a complete game two-hitter, striking out a dozen, to lead Tennessee to a 2-1 win over Nevada in an elimination game at the Little League World Series on Tuesday.
McCauley also had an RBI single to break open a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning.
Stella Weaver scored what turned out to be the game-winning run on a passed ball in the top of the fifth inning. Weaver became the first ever U.S. female player to have three hits in a single World Series.
Jace Barney doubled and scored a run for Tennessee, which advances in the elimination bracket and will meet California today.
Nevada had won two elimination games before Tuesday’s loss. Cruz Lester ripped a double for Nevada, the only extra-base hit for the Mountain champions.
California 9, Rhode Island 3
Brody Brooks homered, driving in two runs while scoring three times as California rallied from its first loss the day before to remain alive in the U.S. bracket.
Brooks had two of California’s nine hits. Ollie Parks also legged out a triple and Lucas Keldorf drive in two runs on a pair of singles.
Louis Lappe recorded 11 outs in 3 2/3 innings of work, striking out nine and allowing just one hit.
Connor Curtis singled home Rhode Island’s first run and Brayden Castellone followed with a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth.
California meets Tennessee in another elimination game today.
Japan 5, Panama 4
Japan scored three times in the final two innings, including two in its final at-bat to rally past Panama in an elimination game in the International bracket.
Trailing 4-2 after Panama scored four times in the bottom of the fourth, Japan scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to rally.
Nobuaki Sakaue singled home the game-winning run in the top of the sixth for Japan, after the tying run scored on an error.
Panama took a 4-2 lead with Nessin Santos delivering the big blow, a two-run single.
Japan, now 3-1 in the tournament, meets Mexico in another elimination game today.
Mexico 3, Venezuela 1
Mexico’s Gael Leyva scattered two hits over a complete-game win, striking out five to remain alive in the elimination bracket. Mexico trailed 1-0 before scoring three times in the top of the fifth inning.
Leyva went the distance, allowing just two singles. He did not give up an earned run.
Jonathan Juarez went 2-for-2 and drove in a run for Mexico, while Jorge Cota added two hits and scored a run.
Mexico advances to play Japan today.