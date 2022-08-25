SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Josiah Porter has been an inspiration throughout his time at the Little League World Series.
Porter suffered a debilitating accident when he was 6 years old, losing sight in his right eye. It hasn’t stopped him from being a big contributor for the Southeast Region champs from Nolensville, Tenn.
In Thursday’s must-win game, Porter struck the biggest blow with a first-inning grand slam. It was more than enough for Drew Chadwick, who stifled the Southwest offense in a 7-1 win at Lamade Stadium. The win advances Nolensville to a Saturday rematch with Honolulu Little League, which won the teams’ first matchup in just four innings.
Porter went 2-for-2 in the win, recording his second hit in the fourth inning when he beat out a grounder down the third-base line. Porter was initially called out, but a challenge reversed the decision.
“I looked up at my dad, and he was just so happy,” Porter said. “It felt good to put a smile on his face.”
Porter moved up the order for Thursday’s game after performing so well at the plate.
“We moved him up one spot because he is hurting the baseball right now,” Southeast manager Randy Huth said. “We wanted him to see more fastballs, but he’s hitting everything. Even though he can only see out of one eye, that eye is seeing beach balls right now.”
The Southeast team added to its lead in the fourth when JF Forni came on as a pinch-hitter and hit a ball into center field. It scored Chadwick, who reached when he took a ball in the shoulder.
Just when it appeared the Southeast would pull away, Jackson Wolfe made the game’s third double play. Wolfe barehanded a ball near second base, quickly stepped on the bag, and then uncorked a throw to get the runner at first.
The play highlighted a good defensive game, but not before the Southeast re-established a four-run lead at 5-1.
“We don’t have a lot of superstars on this team,” Huth said. “We’re a really good team. If you look at the stat sheet, it’s a different name every time. We are gritty.”
The Southwest turned a leadoff single from Jacob Zurek into the game’s first run in the top of the first. Kaiden Shelton followed with a single to score Zurek from second base.
Nolensville turned a 4-6-3 double play, but Pearland’s Austin Cummings tried to spark another rally with a two-out single. The inning ended when Chadwick struck out Wolfe.
“Drew Chadwick tonight did exactly what he does,” Huth said. “That’s just what Drew does. We got a big hit to give us the lead and everybody got confidence from it.”
In the top of the fourth, Nolensville’s Grayson May made a streaking, over-the-shoulder catch in deep center field. Pearland’s Ford Hill could only look on and tip his cap to the center fielder.
“We haven’t been in a position to be down in an elimination game,” Southwest manager Aaron Cumming said. “Elimination games are hard. I thought we battled well. We hit the ball hard in the first inning.”
Wright Martin drove a run home in the fifth with his second single of the game. He knocked in Lane Dever, who reached with a pinch-hit single. Chadwick then advanced Martin to third with a single over the third baseman’s head. Martin raced home when Chadwick slipped at second and the Southwest tried to catch him off the bag. Chadwick was tagged out after Martin crossed the plate for a 7-1 lead.
Caribbean 2, Mexico 1With a trip to the International championship game on the line, both David Zarate for Mexico and the Caribbean’s Jay-Dlynn Wiel were dialed in early.
It came down to a two-run fifth inning in which the Caribbean’s Alexander Provacia recorded the team’s second hit of the game. He scored, as did Davey-Jay Rijke, on Emery Hansen’s hit for the win over Mexico.
In the pivotal fifth, after failed sacrifice bunt, the Carribean team put together the decisive rally.
“We just wanted to get the runner to second,” Caribbean manager Zaino Everett said. “We wanted him on second with our No. 1 batter so he could tie the game.”
It didn’t work out as planned, but Rijke hit a single and scored a run to tie the game. Hansen then hit a single to set the final score. He was called out when he attempted to stretch his hit into a double.
The Caribbean Region champs will play Asia-Pacific on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with a trip to Sunday’s finale at stake.
Zarate had three strikeouts in his first two innings. Wiel surpassed that with five, including three consecutive strikeouts in the second inning.
Zarate helped his cause in the fourth when he ended Wiel’s gem with a towering home run over the center-field wall. Mexico’s Joshua Acosta quickly turned and realized there was not enough space even to make an attempt on the ball. Zarate celebrated his way around the bases as Mexico took a 1-0 lead.
“It’s fun and it’s the greatest experience to be here in Williamsport,” Weil said. “When we were playing at the Dominic Republic, we said we need to win because we don’t want to go back to school.”