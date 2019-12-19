When she made the decision to trade cheerleading in for tennis, Milton’s Hannah Seebold had no idea what awaited her.
“I didn’t really think that I’d be anything,” Seebold said. “But it’s almost been like a Disney movie.”
The switch in sports paid dividends, as tennis wound up opening a whole new world for the Milton senior.
Seebold was named The Daily Item’s Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row after compiling a 12-4 regular-season record in the Black Panthers’ No. 1 singles slot and reaching the District 4 quarterfinals. Seebold also added competition in doubles tennis for Milton for the first time since her sophomore campaign, with a familiar teammate — her sister Haley — and the pair won a match at the district tournament.
“It was such a blessing to have a sibling to compete in doubles with,” Seebold said. “She really helped along the way competing in doubles and helped make me a better player.”
As a freshman, Seebold watched from the junior varsity ranks as the Black Panthers advanced to the 2016 PIAA tennis tournament. Her father, Bob, helped Gene Bruno coach that Black Panthers’ squad, and coach Seebold had a front-row seat for the first three years of Hannah’s varsity career. This season, he took the reins of the Shikellamy girls program.
“I’ll never forget that 2016 state tournament,” Bob Seebold recalled. “There was a PIAA representative who gave the Milton team a very motivational speech, something to the effect of, ‘You are among the best teams in the state and you can get back again in the future.’ It was a moving speech. It moved me. It moved Hannah. After that speech, she told me, ‘Dad, I want the Milton tennis team to ride my back.’”
With determination came sacrifice, in the form of working daily on hitting, even in the cold of winter in 30-degree temperatures.
“There were times it (the winter training) was frustrating,” Hannah Seebold said. “But then it was also motivating too, because you wanted to try to get as much hitting in as possible.”
“Tennis is a repetition sport,” Bob Seebold said. “It’s all about the fundamentals and hard work.”
Come the fall of 2017, Seebold found herself in the No. 1 singles slot for the Black Panthers, a spot she’s held since then.
“I’ve worked with her three and a half years,” Bob Seebold said. “She always felt that she just wouldn’t let herself lose. She plays hard and has that mental toughness.”
That drive and determination between the 2016 and ‘17 seasons also set in motion Hannah Seebold’s leadership by example for her teammates to follow. The leadership demands were felt even as a senior, but in a different way.
“There’s more responsibility with senior leadership,” Hannah Seebold said. “You have to be respectful, keep your energy up and be that motivation for the underclassmen to look up to.”
Though she hasn’t been involved in tennis for long, her chapter on the court won’t end with her graduation from Milton.
“There are a few schools that have reached out,” Seebold said. “Grove City has reached out. Misericordia has reached out. Millersville has reached out. There have been others, but those are three I’ve been interested in.”
Though she wishes she had gotten involved in tennis sooner, Seebold sees her journey with tennis and growth in the sport as a message for other athletes who might face a similar decision that she did.
“Don’t be afraid to walk away from something that you don’t think you really enjoy,” she said. “It might help you find something you’ll truly love and make you happier in general.”