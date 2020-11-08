Terps roll over Nittany Lions

STATE COLLEGE — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t look like a first-year quarterback making only his third college start.
The Terrapins’ transfer quarterback picked apart Penn State’s secondary for 282 yards and three touchdowns as Maryland defeated Penn State, 35-19, Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
“They made plays; they were able to stay on schedule on first and second down, and create a bunch of manageable third-down situations and were able to do that, really, for the majority of the game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
For the second consecutive week, Penn State’s (0-3, 0-3 Big Ten) defensive front failed to consistently apply pressure on the Maryland (2-1, 2-1 Big Ten) sophomore signal-caller, who transferred from Alabama.
The Nittany Lions’ defense recorded just three sacks, courtesy of defensive end Shane Simmons (1.5 sacks), linebacker Brandon Smith (one sack) and defensive tackle Judge Culpepper (half a sack).
Nittany Lions’ defensive end Jayson Oweh paced the defense with 10 tackles, including five solo stops.
One week after giving up 231 yards and two touchdowns to the Ohio State receiving tandem of Chris Olave (120 yards and two touchdowns) and Garrett Wilson (111 yards), Penn State’s secondary struggled to contain opposing wide receivers.
Maryland freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett finished with a banner day behind a career-best 144 yards and two touchdowns.
Jarrett was the beneficiary of Tagovailoa’s first completion of the game (4 yards). His first touchdown of the contest came on a 42-yard pass from Tagovailoa to put Maryland up, 7-0.
The pair again flashed their chemistry late in the first quarter on a 62-yard play that closely resembled their first score.
Tagovailoa completed passes to seven receivers.
“We all have to be leaders on the defense,” Oweh said. “We all just have to hold each other accountable. Once we all just start holding ourselves accountable and hold ourselves to do each others’ job and do it the right way. ... Once we start doing that, we’ll be fine. The leadership is there. We’re not lacking in leadership. We just all have to do our jobs and do it the right way.”
Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. proved a perfect bookend to Jarrett.
Demus entered Saturday as Maryland’s receiving yards leader, and he added another 86 yards on a team-high six receptions to his season’s resume. Demus’ lone score came in the second quarter on a 34-yard pass from Tagovailoa on third-and-6.
Maryland led Penn State, 28-7, at the half and outgained the Nittany Lions 335 to 144 on offense through the first two quarters. Penn State generated just 52 yards in the first quarter.
On third-and-1 on Penn State’s opening drive of the third quarter, quarterback Sean Clifford fumbled the football while being sacked. Maryland linebacker Chance Campbell scooped up the football and returned it 34 yards for a touchdown to push Maryland’s lead to 35-7.
On the Nittany Lions’ second drive of the second half, the offense committed back-to-back penalties, but a Maryland pass interference penalty gave Penn State first-and-10 from Maryland’s 11.
Clifford was sacked three plays later for a 16-yard loss on third-and-15, which put the field-goal unit onto the field. Kicker Jake Pinegar missed the 49-yard attempt.
Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson extended his reception streak to 23 games. Dotson for the second consecutive week (144 yards, three touchdowns vs. Ohio State) did the heavy lifting for the Nittany Lions’ offense. He accounted for 123 of Penn State’s 434 yards on nine receptions to go with one touchdown. Dotson upped his touchdown total to five this season, and he’s caught a touchdown in each of the Nittany Lions’ first three games.
Clifford for the second consecutive week was sporadic behind center. He was 27-of-57 passing for 340 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth ended with 91 yards receiving on six catches. Wide receiver Parker Washington recorded eight catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.
Penn State’s ground game also fell short, as the Nittany Lions gained just 94 yards rushing. Clifford tallied 17 carries for 26 yards. Running backs Devyn Ford and Caziah Holmes each had nine carries. Ford finished with 36 yards, while Holmes earned 29.
“Offensively, we weren’t able to get the running game going, which everything builds off of that,” Franklin said. “That continues to be an issue for us.”
Penn State travels to Nebraska (0-2, 0-2 Big Ten) next Saturday.