BOSTON, Mass. — Alex Timmerman's fifth double-double of the season wasn't enough for the Bucknell men's basketball team as Boston outscored the Bison by 20 points over the last nine minutes to pull away for a 77-61 win on Saturday.
Timmerman finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bison, while Ruot Bijiek scored 12 points and Andre Screen added 11 for Bucknell. (11-18, 4-12 Patriot League). Boston University (13-16, 6-10 PL) snapped a two-game losing streak with Walter Whyte leading four in double figures with 16 points.
Bucknell led by as many as 10 in the first half and by four at the break, but Boston University got hot after a slow start to the second stanza. The Terriers missed seven of their first eight shots to start the half and then hit 11-of-13 the rest of the way.
Bucknell led 53-49 after a Timmerman layup with 9:25 to play, but the Bison were held to three more field goals. Meanwhile, the Terriers rarely missed. Fletcher Tynen’s 3-pointer from deep in the right corner got them going, and Otto Landrum’s free throws with 8:27 to play gave Boston University its first lead of the day.
It was still just a two-point game with 5:30 to go when Jonas Harper hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, the latter on a broken play, and Bucknell could not overcome a four-minute scoreless drought.
Bucknell outscored Boston University 18-9 over a six-minute stretch in the first half to take a 10-point lead. Timmerman scored the first eight in that run, and Ian Motta’s 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 25-15.
Boston U. 77, Bucknell 61
BUCKNELL (11-18)
Motta 1-6 1-2 4, Screen 4-7 3-7 11, Timmerman 5-8 3-4 13, Forrest 4-12 0-0 9, Rice 3-7 0-0 7, Edmonds 2-5 1-1 5, Bijiek 4-6 2-2 12, Fulton 0-2 0-0 0, Adoh 0-1 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 10-16 61.
BOSTON U. (13-16)
Zink 2-4 0-0 4, Brewster 3-4 0-1 8, Harper 4-6 2-4 12, Tynen 4-6 4-4 14, Whyte 5-11 5-7 16, Brittain-Watts 3-6 4-4 11, Landrum 1-1 2-2 4, Morales 2-3 3-4 7, Chimezie 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 24-45 21-29 77.
Halftime: Bucknell 35-31. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 5-20 (Bijiek 2-2, Motta 1-4, Rice 1-4, Forrest 1-7, Fulton 0-1, Edmonds 0-2), Boston U. 8-14 (Brewster 2-2, Harper 2-3, Tynen 2-3, Brittain-Watts 1-2, Whyte 1-4). Rebounds: Bucknell 30 (Timmerman 11), Boston U. 25 (Tynen 6). Assists: Bucknell 6 (Rice 4), Boston U. 9 (Harper, Whyte, Brittain-Watts 2). Total Fouls: Bucknell 16, Boston U. 16.